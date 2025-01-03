As the January transfer window gets underway, Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in signing a struggling Premier League winger who very nearly completed a move to Portman Road in the summer.

Ipswich transfer news

The Tractor Boys reignited their survival hope last time out by defeating a second top six team this season in the form of Enzo Maresca's impressive Chelsea side. Now just one point adrift of safety, those at Portman Road must back Kieran McKenna in the January transfer window if they want to avoid relegation at the first time of asking in the Premier League - something that very few clubs manage to achieve these days.

On that front, it looks as though it is set to be a busy month for Ipswich, given that McKenna reportedly wants as many as five fresh faces through the door, which could yet include the likes of Latte Lath from Middlesbrough.

The Boro forward has enjoyed an excellent season in the Championship so far and may yet have done enough to earn a January switch to the Premier League as a result. And he's not the only one who could be heading towards Suffolk.

According to Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth, Ipswich are now interested in signing Jaden Philogene on loan from Aston Villa just months after they saw their pursuit hijacked by the Villans. Struggling for game time ever since, the winger could be on the move again and McKenna could finally get his man - albeit only for a short spell.

Potentially going again in pursuit of his signature, Ipswich will be hoping to successfully welcome Philogene this time around.

"Ridiculous" Philogene desperately needs move

When Philogene received the opportunity to move back to Aston Villa just one year on from leaving in pursuit of game time, it would have felt like a fitting full-circle moment. Since then, however, he's gone in the opposite direction and has found himself once again rooted to the bench at Villa Park, desperately in need of a move away in pursuit of starting opportunities.

This time, at least, Ipswich and the chance to stay in the Premier League seem to be calling his name in a move that he must make before the end of the month. It's at Portman Road that the likes of Liam Delap have thrived after ditching the so-called bigger clubs. Now, as a player still so full of potential, Philogene should do the same until the end of the season.

Praised for his "ridiculous" rabona effort by Liam Rosenior after Hull City's victory over Rotherham last season, Philogene will be hoping to get back to that level of confidence sooner rather than later.