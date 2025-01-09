With Jaden Philogene seemingly set to arrive, Ipswich Town have reportedly instantly opened talks to sign another attacking reinforcement who's been given the green light to leave his current club.

Ipswich transfer news

The Tractor Boys certainly aren't going down without a fight in the Premier League, as recent victory against Chelsea and a dramatic 2-2 draw with Fulham highlighted, before they turned towards the transfer market and Philogene. The winger looks destined to finally arrive after Ipswich missed out on his signature to Aston Villa in the summer transfer window, with a medical booked and £21m deal reportedly agreed.

Following a frustrating return to Villa Park, Philogene could finally discover his best form in the Premier League for the first time and help Kieran McKenna's side to safety. But those at Portman Road are seemingly not done there on the transfer front.

According to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, Ipswich have now opened preliminary talks to sign Kelechi Iheanacho on loan from Sevilla, who have given the striker the green light to complete a move away for the rest of the campaign.

Potentially returning quickly to English football after leaving Leicester City at the end of last season, Iheanacho's experience could prove to be key in the race to secure Premier League safety - particularly next to the youthful exuberance of Liam Delap and Philogene.

Suddenly, McKenna could have quite the strike partnership on his hands between two former Manchester City players.

"Incredible" Iheanacho has vital experience

There may have been some concern that Ipswich were not targeting those experienced enough to keep them in the Premier League but the Iheanacho rumours should silence any doubters. The former Leicester City forward has been there and done it in England's top flight - be it in a relegation battle or fighting for bigger honours in the top half. And now, his experience could prove to be vital.

Kelechi Iheanacho in the Premier League Record (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 196 Goals 42 Assists 35

A clinical striker at times for the Foxes, Iheanacho was often at the centre of Brendan Rodgers' praise. The former Leicester manager told reporters as relayed by The Independent in 2021: "He’s a talented player and I think of the difference in him tonight than when we played Crystal Palace last time.

"When we played them around the Christmas period, he wasn’t playing so much, and when you are a striker in particular that rhythm of games is important. Over the last few months he’s been absolutely incredible. It’s not just (his goal) - he has no ego whatsoever, he works so hard."

Still just 28 years old, Iheanacho could now get one last chance to make his mark in the Premier League once again.