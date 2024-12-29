Ipswich Town have now been named as one of two sides chasing a new midfielder as the Tractor Boys look to add more quality to their ranks in a bid to remain in the Premier League this season, according to a fresh report.

Ipswich sliding towards relegation

With just two wins to their name all season, Ipswich are slowly heading towards relegation in their first season back in the top flight. Kieran McKenna's side are in the bottom three and several points from safety ahead of their clash with Chelsea, having scored just 16 goals so far this campaign.

Though they are rarely thrashed, they have found themselves on the wrong end of games far too often this season and have thrown away promising positions regularly, something which will need to change in the second half of the campaign should they want to avoid a return to the Championship.

Ipswich's Premier League games Won by 1 goal 2 Drawn 6 Lost by 1 goal 5 Lost by 2 goals 2 Lost by 3+ goals 3

Of their 18 games to date, 13 have been drawn or settled by either a goal in each direction, suggesting that the Tractor Boys are close to putting together a run of results capable of keeping them afloat, provided that they can iron out small issues in their game and continue to hold their nerve throughout the season.

After the Arsenal game, McKenna was quick to point to the positives, explaining: "The players worked really hard and we got the game to a good place in the second half after a good 20 minutes. Early on we were pinned in and couldn't get out but to where we were after 89 minutes I was really pleased."

But January signings are needed to help push for survival, with Hakim Ziyech among those having been linked with a move to Portman Road. Now, another potential addition has emerged.

Ipswich want midfielder ahead of Southampton

That comes courtesy of a report from The Boot Room, who claim that both Ipswich and Southampton are keen on signing midfielder Glen Kamara as they look to strengthen their sides midway through the campaign.

The 29-year-old midfielder left Leeds United over the summer to join Ligue 1 side Rennes but has seen very little action so far for his new club. Kamara has completed 90 minutes just three times and has not been named in the starting XI in any of Rennes last three top-flight outings.

Though yet to taste Premier League action, Kamara has played in European competitions during his time at Rangers and has 65 caps for Finland, highlighting his experience.

Kamara still has almost four years left to run on his £29,000-a-week deal in France, but the report claims that "he could leave Rennes in January" and that both Ipswich and Southampton "are both keen" to land him.

A deep-lying midfielder, he was described by Football Analyst Ben Mattinson as "an agile skilful dribbler", but at 6ft tall he also offers a physical presence in midfield.

Though McKenna has relied heavily on Sam Morsy so far this season, Kalvin Phillips and Jack Taylor are options, leaving room for improvement in the East Anglian engine room despite Jens Cajuste's improvement in recent weeks. If they can ward off interest from the Saints too, they will be doing their chances of survival no harm at all.