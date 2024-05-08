With the celebrations drawing to a close, Ipswich Town have reportedly begun to plot an ambitious summer move which would see them flex their newly earned Premier League muscles for the first time.

Ipswich transfer news

Kieran McKenna impressed many when he took Ipswich from League One back to the Championship. That achievement was satisfactory enough for the time being, but not for the former Manchester United coach. He didn't rest on his laurels and neither did his squad. And now, one season later, they are a Premier League side for the first time since the 2001/02 campaign.

Promotion secured and open-top bus tour complete, the Tractor Boys must now focus on staying in the Premier League now that they're back in the top flight, which is where the transfer window comes in.

Reports are already circling over Ipswich's desire to keep hold of Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson, but it's elsewhere in London that those at Portman Road are plotting an ambitious move.

According to TeamTalk, Ipswich are keeping tabs on Eddie Nketiah in a "hugely ambitious" move, with the Arsenal forward allowed to leave if the right offer comes in this summer. Both Ipswich and Crystal Palace are reportedly interested as both clubs look to land a player who could go a long way in securing Premier League safety next season.

It won't be a cheap move, however. Nketiah reportedly earns a whopping £77k-a-week, which would instantly make the forward Ipswich's highest-earner by some distance (excluding loan players), above Axel Tuanzebe who currently earns a reported £18k-a-week.

A difference that would see the newly promoted side smash their wage bill, it's the price they will have to pay for Premier League quality. Nketiah's experience and proven ability to find the back of the net in the top flight may make that salary more than worth it from Ipswich's perspective.

"Incredible" Nketiah could reach peak under McKenna

If there were any doubts that McKenna is one of the best young managers in England, then this season's promotion should swiftly put them to bed. He has become a coach that most players should want to play for, especially when in Nketiah's position. The Arsenal forward remains out of favour and in need of a move this summer as a result, which is where Ipswich should emerge as an ideal destination.

Eddie Nketiah stats (via FBref) Premier League 23/24 Starts 10 Goals 5 Expected Goals 4.5 Assists 2

Scoring a goal every other game and outperforming his expected goals rate, Nketiah has earned deserved praise from Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta during his time under the Spaniard.

The Arsenal boss said last season: "What Eddie is doing is incredible. We cannot say that we saw that, we were hoping that he could do that because of the way he is, because of his mentality, because of his qualities and how those qualities fit within the team.

"Losing Gabby [Jesus] was a big blow, it is a big blow today, but Eddie is responding and the team I think in an exceptional way."