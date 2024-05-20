Ipswich Town won't want to flood their squad with new recruits for the sake of it making the leap up to the Premier League, knowing that can actively work against you when ripping up what worked so well the previous season.

Kieran McKenna's squad has remained a constant throughout both the League One promotion story and the subsequent success in the Championship, tweaks here and there have added in quality but the lineup fielded on the second-tier final day comprised of eight of the starters who also played the final match in the third-tier.

The Tractor Boys might well have a battle on their hands keeping their manager at the helm, if reports are correct, but will be looking for Conor Chaplin to star making another jump-up the divisions having been key over the last two unbelievable campaigns.

Conor Chaplin's time at Ipswich

Chaplin, after impressing at Barnsley, Coventry City and Portsmouth up and down the EFL with 50 goals amassed at those clubs, was snapped up by Ipswich for a small fee of just £750k in 2021 which continues to look like a bargain.

The Tykes must have really regretted offloading their ex-attacker for such a cut-price when looking at his heroics last season as Ipswich's rise up to the Premier League began, bagging 26 goals and helping himself to five assists as the Suffolk-based club finally got out of their League One slump.

This season, Chaplin has been as much a creator for McKenna's men as he has been an out-and-out goalscorer with 13 goals and nine assists amassed from 44 Championship games.

Chaplin's continued excellence this campaign backed up Sky Sports commentator Don Goodman's lavish praise when the ex-Barnsley man won League One Player of the Season, describing his form in the third-tier as "scintillating" which didn't relent moving up a division.

It's resulted in his worth rising higher and higher, according to Football Transfers, with his current valuation, after more heroics donning Ipswich blue, seeing him now worth more than double Sam Morsy's amount in the Tractor Boys camp.

That's the case despite Morsy equally playing a key role in Ipswich defying the odds to pull off back-to-back promotions, reinforcing Chaplin's rise from a player trying his hardest in and around League One and the Championship with his whole host of former employers to now being a Premier League level gem.

Chaplin's transfer worth in 2024

Chaplin's valuation now comes in at a handsome £4.1m, showcasing that Ipswich uncovered a diamond in the rough when taking a punt on the 27-year-old for £750k.

That makes the agile 5 foot 6 forward the fifth highest valued asset in the Portman Road ranks currently, just falling behind George Hirst's higher price tag of £4.4m who has been as efficient as Chaplin in patches this season with 14 goal contributions up top.

Ipswich's highest valued assets - 23/24 1. Luke Woolfenden £7.2m 2. Harry Clarke £5.5m 3. Leif Davis £4.8m 4. George Hirst £4.4m 5. Conor Chaplin £4.1m Sourced by Football Transfers

Morsy's name is nowhere to be seen in and amongst the five most valued assets in Suffolk at the moment, even whilst only missing four games all season long in the league, with the Ipswich captain's future in slight doubt owing to his contract expiring next month.

The Egypt international might well view bowing out from Ipswich off the back of a surreal promotion up to the Premier League as an apt fairytale ending, with the 32-year-old's valuation coming in at a lesser £1.8m now compared to Chaplin's.

With Morsy moving on potentially, Chaplin will just hope he stays put to enter into another new league and passes his assessment again with flying colours as one of the main stars in attack.