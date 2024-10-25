One club's new signing is reportedly dreaming of a move to Leeds United and could see his deal terminated as a consequence, according to a fresh report.

Leeds strengthen their ranks with Guilavogui signing

It has been a strong start to the Championship season for Daniel Farke's side, with their most recent 2-1 win over Watford continuing their impressive early form.

The result, their third win in the last five games, moved them up to third in the Championship, level with second placed Burnley and just three points behind early leaders Sunderland, though both Leeds and Burnley have lost fewer games than the Black Cats.

Leeds are set to be strengthened in the weeks to come following their announcement of the signing of veteran free agent Josuha Guilavogui, who arrived on a deal until the end of the season after being released by Mainz at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

His arrival comes three weeks after injury ruled out both Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev for the rest of 2024, leaving just Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka as recognised senior options in the Elland Road engine room.

Guilavogui can also play at centre-back, which will hand Farke further options as the fixtures in England's second tier pile up. Though the 34-year-old is yet to make his debut for the club, it is hoped that he will be able to get up to speed quickly to be slowly integrated into Championship football.

Ipswich think new signing wants Leeds switch

According to a report from Football Insider, Ipswich Town are growing frustrated with Kalvin Phillips just months after his arrival from Manchester City. The England international arrived from Manchester City on a one year loan deal over the summer, having failed to impress at the Etihad since signing a £150,000 a week deal to move to City from Leeds in 2022.

Phillips has started five of Ipswich's opening eight Premier League games, but has only managed to play 90 minutes once and is yet to truly impress in Suffolk, with reports suggesting Ipswich chiefs are not happy with his physical condition.

It follows on from a disappointing loan spell at West Ham United, where David Moyes was forced to come out and defend him on several occasions.

"Kalvin Phillips is a really good player, an international player, an excellent footballer and I do believe we can still make something out of the time we’ve got left with him here", he explained.

Kalvin Phillips in the Premier League since leaving Leeds United Club Appearances Goals/assists Yellow Cards Manchester City 16 0 1 West Ham 8 0 2 Ipswich Town 5 0 1

"What he needs is support behind him, people to help him, and we're going to stand with him, help him as much as we possibly can."

Now, this report claims that senior figures at Portman Road think his “head is still at Leeds”, and that he wants a return to Yorkshire and his boyhood club, a fact which could see them "terminate" the loan deal from Manchester City in January.

It is added that they have been "amazed” at Phillips’ lack of mobility and running power" and consider the former England man "nowhere near the level of a top Premier League footballer" as things stand.

Of course, a return to Manchester City does not mean that Phillips will be free to move to Leeds, with his hefty salary likely a stumbling block, but should Pep Guardiola be desperate to offload the 28-year-old, a return to Elland Road could be on the cards.