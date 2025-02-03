Ipswich Town have agreed a £2 million deal to sign a 6ft 2 player before the January transfer window closes, according to Sky Sports.

Ipswich Town transfer news

Defeat to Southampton on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League will have been hugely disappointing for the Tractor Boys and Kieran McKenna, as it was an opportunity for them to pick up a much-needed three points against a fellow relegation rival.

The defeat could have now opened McKenna’s eyes to what business needs to be done at Portman Road before the transfer window closes at 11 p.m. It’s been reported that Ipswich want to sign a striker before the deadline and are keen on signing Mohamed Bayo from Lille. The Premier League side have made concrete moves to sign the player, but they face competition from Besiktas and Royal Antwerp, with the latter close to completing a deal.

Signing a new midfielder is also on McKenna’s list of targets, and it was reported last week that Ipswich had asked Chelsea about Carney Chukwuemeka. The Tractor Boys were looking into a possible loan deal for the player, as he struggles for regular minutes at Stamford Bridge. But a move to Portman Road looks a non-starter, as Chukwuemeka is now close to joining Borussia Dortmund.

Ipswich Town agree £2m deadline day deal to sign 6ft 2 player

As Ipswich continues their search for a new striker and midfielder, they are closing in on a new goalkeeper, as Sky Sports reports that Ipswich have agreed a £2 million fee with West Brom to sign Alex Palmer.

The report goes on to add that Palmer is now on his way to Ipswich to complete his medical before signing his contract. It goes on to add that the Tractor Boys could follow the signing of Palmer by still adding a midfielder and a striker to their squad, but only if the players are the right fit.

Palmer, who is 6ft 2, came through the academy at the Hawthorns, playing for their under-18s and under-21s before moving into the first team in the 2022/23 season. In the last three campaigns, the 28-year-old has become West Brom’s number one goalkeeper, helping the Baggies reach the Championship play-offs last season by keeping 18 clean sheets in 46 games.

Alex Palmer's West Brom stats Apps 104 Goals conceded 106 Clean sheets 41

Palmer’s arrival at Portman Road will see him join Arijanet Muric, Christian Walton, and Cieran Slicker in the goalkeeper department. Muric has played 18 games in the Premier League for Ipswich this season, with Walton playing six times. However, Walton wasn’t in the squad on Saturday and Palmer’s arrival is going to invite more competition for that number one spot, as McKenna at times looks indecisive as to who his number one goalkeeper is.

The shot-stopper will be joining Ipswich in the hope he will be playing football in the Premier League, as he will want to keep playing regular football, as he was doing at West Brom.