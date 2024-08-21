Ipswich Town look set to add to their squad once again this summer as they agree to another deal, according to a new report.

The Tractor Boys had to wait no longer, as they got their Premier League campaign underway on Saturday as they faced Liverpool at Portman Road. It wasn’t the start Kieran McKenna would have wanted, as his side were beaten 2-0, but Ipswich will know that their chances of staying in the top flight are not going to come down to how well they do against the 'big six'.

McKenna’s side face another difficult task this weekend as they travel to the Etihad to face Manchester City in what is their first away game of the campaign.

Ipswich Town transfer news

Ever since Ipswich secured their promotion to the Premier League, the club has been extremely busy shaping their squad. It has been a very busy few months for the club, as McKenna has been heavily backed in the market to make the necessary changes to his squad.

At the current count, the Tractor Boys have brought in nine new players, with those additions including Jacob Greaves and Liam Delap from Hull City and Manchester City, respectively. They have also brought Omari Hutchinson back to the club, but this time on a permanent basis, while they have also added Kalvin Phillips to their squad on a loan deal and brought the Championship’s top goalscorer, Sammie Szmodics, to the club in the last few days.

Ipswich Town's summer signings Signed from Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Jacob Greaves Hull City Liam Delap Manchester City Arijanet Muric Burnley Conor Townsend West Brom Ben Johnson West Ham Kalvin Phillips Man City (Loan) Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers Jens Cajuste Napoli (Loan)

McKenna has been keen to improve all areas of the pitch for his Ipswich side, with them now having some very exciting options at both ends of the pitch. However, they may not be stopping there, as it was reported on Tuesday that Ipswich hold an interest in Burnley defender Dara O’Shea.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, relayed by The 72, Ipswich are interested in signing the defender in a deal that could be worth £10 million. The Tractor Boys do face competition from Premier League side Brentford, who have also been credited with an interest, but it appears as though McKenna is keen to strengthen his backline further.

O’Shea is said to be willing to be patient in regards to his next move, but that is said to risk the possibility of Ipswich and McKenna moving on to other defensive targets. But as well as looking to potentially improve his backline, Ipswich could be about to strengthen their forward line as well.

Ipswich agree Armando Broja deal

According to reliable journalist Stuart Watson, relayed by Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Ipswich have agreed to a deal with Chelsea to sign striker Armando Broja.

The deal is said to be subject to a medical being completed, but if all goes well, Broja will join the Tractor Boys on a season-long loan deal, with Ipswich having an obligation to buy come the end of the campaign. That obligation to buy Broja is said to be a mandatory buy clause if Ipswich avoid relegation to the Championship, and it is a package said to be worth more than £30 million, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Premier League side Fulham, but it was a move that didn’t go all that well. The striker played eight times for the club in the top flight but failed to score in any of those appearances, with his only contribution being a single assist. Broja has earned rave reviews in the past, as he's been described by The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell as being an "animal".