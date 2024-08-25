Ipswich Town are believed to be on the verge of completing the signing of another "unbelievable" player, according to a new claim from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Ipswich Town transfer news

Kieran McKenna's side have had a humbling start to life in the Premier League, losing their opening two matches and realising the jump in quality from the Championship to the top flight. In fairness, they have had to play Liverpool and Manchester City, though, and there is no shame in their respective 2-0 and 4-1 defeats.

Ipswich may feel that more signings are needed in the summer transfer window, in order to give themselves the best possible chance of beating the drop, and it looks as though potential targets are still being eyed up, with plenty of rumours swirling in recent days.

Sunderland winger Jack Clarke became the 10th player to seal a move to Portman Road before next Friday's deadline, adding more attacking quality to McKenna's squad with an announcement made on Saturday evening.

Anel Ahmedhodzic has also emerged as a target for Ipswich, as he looks to seal a move away from Sheffield United, however, one defender is on course to become the 11th addition of the window.

Ipswich Town agree deal to sign "unbelievable" player

According to Romano on X, Ipswich have also agreed a deal to sign Burnley centre-back Dara O'Shea, with the Irishman set to pen a five-year deal at Portman Road:

O'Shea could be another shrewd signing for the Tractor Boys before the window closes, possessing plenty of experience but also still being young enough to be a signing whose peak years are spent at the club.

The 25-year-old is now a 26-cap Republic of Ireland international, proving to be a key figure at international level, and Slaven Bilic once hailed him during their West Brom days together, saying:

"He listens to everything and that’s a big part of his improvement. He listens he thinks about his game. He is like a sponge. He listens to you and tries to improve his game, and that’s why his improvement has been really unbelievable. If you consider where he was last season at this time and where he is now, it’s like a fairytale. But he deserves it all."

O'Shea also has Premier League experience, which is vital, making 61 appearances in the competition, so there is no reason why he couldn't come straight in and hit the ground running from the off.

He has averaged 4.5 clearances and two aerial duel wins per game in two Championship outings for Burnley this season, and that dominance could be a priceless addition for McKenna.