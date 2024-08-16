Ipswich Town are also in talks to sign a £30m "animal" alongside new signing Sammie Szmodics.

Ipswich Town making moves before Premier League opener

The Tractor Boys make their long-awaited return to the Premier League on Saturday as they host Liverpool in Arne Slot’s first game in charge of the Reds. After keeping hold of manager Kieran McKenna, Ipswich have been active in the transfer window, sealing six new signings before activity went into overdrive in recent days.

It was first revealed on Thursday that Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips will be moving to Portman Road on a season-long loan deal. A transfer, which has now been confirmed, doesn’t include an option to buy but the England international will surely rival Sam Morsy, Massimo Luongo and Jack Taylor in the heart of midfield.

Hours later, it was confirmed that the club have also agreed a deal with Blackburn Rovers for long-term target Szmodics. The attacker has been on the club’s transfer wishlist all summer and a transfer has also been officially completed.

However, Szmodics isn’t the only attacking target on the radar, with another update sharing talks over a further addition in the final third.

Ipswich Town hold Armando Broja talks

According to reliable reporter Stuart Wilson of the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Town are also in discussions with Chelsea over a move for striker Armando Broja. He states that due to Broja’s £30m valuation, Ipswich would initially look to take the Albania international on loan.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has since backed this claim up, saying on X: “Ipswich Town interested in signing Chelsea forward Armando Broja. Ipswich exploring conditions of a season long loan. Chelsea listening to offers.”

The 22-year-old could be a smart option on loan alongside Phillips, with George Hirst’s pre-season knee injury set to keep him out for up to eight weeks.

Broja has had a number of loan spells away from Stamford Bridge, spending time with Vitesse, Southampton and Fulham. He scored 11 goals over in the Netherlands and netted nine goals with the Saints, however, he failed to score in eight appearances with Fulham for the second half of the previous campaign.

Described as an "animal" by The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell, Broja was also praised by Frank Lampard, who added: “He’s a very nice, very good lad and a very talented young boy. He came into us at the start of the Covid times, trained with us and showed the attributes that I think you’re seeing now in the Premier League at Southampton.

"He’s fast, strong, has a real eye for goal and he’s a very, very good young player so I’m very aware of his strengths in a Southampton team playing very well.”

A move could therefore be one to keep an eye on in what could be an extremely busy end to the window for McKenna and Ipswich chiefs behind the scenes.