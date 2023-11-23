Ipswich Town cemented their stronghold on the automatic promotion positions with a 3-2 home win against Swansea City just before the International break, eight points now separate Kieran McKenna's Tractor Boys and their nearest challengers Leeds United who occupy third.

Scoring a league-best 36 goals for the Championship, Ipswich have been enthralling to watch going forward - forwards such as Nathan Broadhead and Conor Chaplin unnerving second-tier defences with their potency so far this season, whilst other unexpected figures in the first-team set-up have also chipped in with goals to give Ipswich a continued element of surprise in attack.

Omari Hutchinson has helped when needed too, the Chelsea loanee joining Portman Road in the summer in the hopes of learning the ropes at senior level fast and excelling with the Tractor Boys.

The 20-year-old has two goals and three assists from 19 games in all competitions since making the short-term switch from Stamford Bridge, one of those goals helping his new employers overcome Southampton 1-0 away at St Mary's.

Ipswich will hope they can add to their squad with more useful loanees if possible, even going back to Chelsea and potentially recruiting another couple players from the Blues when the transfer window re-opens.

Here are three Chelsea players that could follow in Hutchinson's footsteps in relocating to Suffolk...

1 Jamie Cumming

Ipswich could do with adding fresh blood into the goalkeeper positions at the club, first-choice shot-stopper Vaclav Hladky underwhelming in between the sticks with 21 goals conceded from the 16 Championship games he's featured in.

Goalkeeper Jamie Cumming could well be a welcome addition from Chelsea on a loan deal for the Tractor Boys therefore, who do already have Cieran Slicker as a young back-up purchased from Manchester City this summer.

But, the Blues keeper is far more experienced figure than his ex-Man City counterpart - the 24-year-old a recognisable figure to EFL fans at this point in time, featuring for Stevenage, Gillingham and MK Dons out on loan.

The 6 foot 2 goalkeeper would even win Player of the Year whilst at Milton Keynes in League One, Cumming keeping 14 clean sheets in total across all competitions last season.

McKenna could look to the 24-year-old as a useful utility figure to sign if Hladky continues to leak goals at his current rate, the Chelsea man eager to get back out there and gain more experience with a new club.

2 Josh Brooking

Named on the bench in the Premier League against Fulham in October, 21-year-old Chelsea talent Josh Brooking could be ready for his first loan move ever away from Stamford Bridge to get a taste of senior football.

Brooking has amassed 75 appearances as a centre-back for both the Chelsea U21s and U18s, helping himself to two goals from the back along the way.

McKenna could swoop in for the young English defender to bolster his centre-back positions and give first-teamers Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess some friendly competition, both players in question always guaranteed starters under their manager.

When the fixture schedule becomes congested towards the end of December, Brooking's potential addition could prove to be a masterstroke and allow the Ipswich manager more freedom with his line-up selection in the New Year.

3 Leo Castledine

The standout performer for Chelsea U21s from this current Premier League 2 campaign, Leo Castledine could be in line for a loan move away to an EFL club soon to show off his talents at a senior level.

Casteldine's numbers for the youthful Blues are staggering, contributing to ten goals this season for Chelsea from only eight games played - scoring four times and assisting a further six goals, the attacking midfielder arguably outgrowing his current age bracket.

McKenna's side could do with some reinforcements in central attacking midfield, Chaplin is operating there at this current point in time in a second striker style role but Castledine would - much like Brooking - keep another first-team figure on his toes if he was signed.

The 18-year-old is tipped to have a very bright future in the game, Ipswich Town in their current free-flowing state going forward also a perfect environment for the teenager to come into and grow from.