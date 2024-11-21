Fresh off the back of their first Premier League win of the season, Ipswich Town host Manchester United this weekend in what will be Ruben Amorim's first game in charge of the Red Devils.

The match will also be Kieran McKenna's first against United since the Northern Irishman left his role as a first-team coach at Old Trafford to take over as Ipswich boss in 2021.

Speaking at a Fans' Forum this week, McKenna described the upcoming clash as "the biggest game in world football anywhere this weekend".

"The biggest game in the world, in the biggest sport in the world, and it’s at Portman Road," he said. "It’s in Ipswich and there’s nothing that could make me more proud than that, really."

McKenna said that while the headlines will no doubt be focused on Anorim, who was appointed as Erik ten Hag's successor earlier this month, from his perspective, the game is more a testament to Ipswich's hard work in recent years.

The Tractor Boys were in League One when McKenna took over, but back-to-back promotions have seen them return to the Premier League for the first time in 20 years.

“For me, it’s more about Ipswich Town and our journey and the fact that we’re back in the Premier League after so many years."

Even if Ipswich manage to spoil Anorim's welcome party, they will still have plenty to do if they are to avoid relegation this season. McKenna's side are currently 17th in the top flight, just four points off the bottom of the table after 11 games played.

To try and ensure their safety, the Tractor Boys could look to bring in reinforcements after the New Year, one of whom is Vasco da Gama winger Rayan Vitor.

According to GiveMeSport journalist Ben Jacobs, Ipswich, alongside both Brighton and Southampton, have made contact by enquiring about a January move for the Brazilian teenager, who has been impressing in his home country.

West Ham have also been linked last month and Jacobs claims a £15 million January transfer could be on the cards, though it's unclear to which club.

Who is Rayan Vitor?

Rayan, 18, joined Vasco de Gama when he was just six years old. His performances for the club's U-17s in 2022, which saw him score 29 goals in 34 games, caught the attention of Spanish giants FC Barcelona, according to SPORT.

Since making his professional debut last year, he's made 22 appearances for Vasco in Brazil's Serie A, while he has also been capped by Brazil's Under-20s.

Rayan's Serie A Statistics 2024 Appearances 6(16) Minutes Played 769 Goals 1 Key Passes Per 90 1.47 Successful Take-ons Per 90 1.03

A left-footed right-winger who is capable of playing on both sides and through the centre, Rayan has earned plenty of plaudits for his performances for Vasco, including from South American football expert Nathan Joyes, who likened him to Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

"The physical, bulldozing forward has similar qualities to Taiwo Awoniyi – only with more elegance and skill with the ball at his feet," Joyes wrote of the teenager.