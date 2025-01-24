Ipswich Town are close to making an offer for a powerful forward who title chasers Liverpool are also interested in, according to a new report.

Ipswich Town want more signings after Enciso

Kieran McKenna and those behind the scenes at Portman Road have been busy during the January transfer window, bringing in three new faces for the second half of the Premier League season.

The latest arrival was attacking midfielder Julio Enciso, who joined on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion. Defender Ben Godfrey has also signed on a temporary basis from Atalanta, whereas winger Jaden Philogene penned permanent terms from Aston Villa.

Talking after completing his move to Ipswich, Enciso said: “I am so happy to be here. The conversations with the Manager have been good. I am very grateful to him and the Club for believing in me. I can’t wait to get going. I’m a real fighter and I will do my best in every game.”

McKenna was also thrilled at landing the Paraguay international, adding: “He’s had some good games this year but not played as many minutes as he had the previous year and a great opportunity for us to bring in a very, very talented player to the football club, a player that we like.

“With the attributes he has, I think he can help the team. A good opportunity for him to get another experience, a completely different experience in his young career. So hopefully, it will be a good move for both parties and will be a good boost for us.”

More could be on the way before the transfer deadline, though, with reports stating McKenna and Ipswich could make up to five signings this month.

An offer for versatile Galatasaray full-back Elias Jelert has reportedly been made by Ipswich, and now a new attacking target has emerged.

Ipswich Town close to making offer for Championship forward

According to reports from France, relayed by Sport Witness, Ipswich are ‘close to drawing an offer’ for Sheffield United forward Ryan One. It isn’t just the Tractor Boys who are keen, though, with AS Monaco, Juventus and RB Salzburg also named as potential suitors.

One made the move to Bramall Lane from Scottish Championship side Hamilton Academical back in 2023, and he has gone on to make 13 senior appearances for the Blades, 12 of which have come during the 2024/25 season under Chris Wilder.

The Scotland U19 international’s debut came in the Premier League against Arsenal, and he got his first senior goal for Sheffield United against Bristol City in November.

Since then, Liverpool have been keeping an eye on the forward in recent months, with reports claiming those at Anfield like the 'powerful striker'. The Reds are poised to make a move for One, however, the Blades ‘would look for a big fee if Anfield chiefs do come calling’.

It now seems as if Ipswich could rival Liverpool in their own move for One, making this one to keep an eye on before the deadline.