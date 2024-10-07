Ipswich Town will already be pondering what moves to make this coming January, praying that some deals in through the door during the transfer window could steer the Tractor Boys away from the relegation drop-zone in the Premier League.

Until then, however, Kieran McKenna will be tasked with picking his troops up from off the floor after a sobering 4-1 defeat to West Ham United last time out, as Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus toyed with the away side in the humbling demolition job.

Omari Hutchinson will know he needs to up his performances moving forward, to remain in his manager's good books, after struggling throughout the one-sided contest at the London Stadium.

Hutchinson's performance vs West Ham

The former Chelsea youngster would have a quiet afternoon away at the Hammers, with no end product present in the 20-year-old's game, away from some slaloming runs attempting to unlock the home side's defence.

Hutchinson would fail to register a single shot on the home side's goal during the 4-1 win in favour of the hosts, whilst also failing to deliver a single accurate cross into the box from two attempts, as the flashy attacker failed in his mission to breach Julen Lopetegui's men time after time.

The 20-year-old, much like some of his other flustered teammates, has seemingly struggled with the gigantic step-up in quality, with zero goals coming his way from seven Premier League contests to date.

In stark contrast, when starring in the league below week in week out last season, Hutchinson would score an impressive ten strikes from 44 games, playing a key role in McKenna's side unbelievably sealing promotion up to the elite division.

Long gone are the days now when the Tractor Boys number 18 would hammer home goals like this to send the Portman Road masses into raptures, with McKenna perhaps tempted to revisit this deal in January to boost his side's attacking midfield numbers away from the former Chelsea man.

The transfer Ipswich could look to revisit

Back in the summer, the newly promoted outfit were linked with an ever-growing list of exciting faces, as the Ipswich boss went about adding in sprinkles of quality here and there to ensure his side took to the step-up well.

There might well be a regret on the Suffolk side's end now that they didn't try and tie up a deal for Miguel Almiron to join from Newcastle United, who is undeniably experienced at the level, having been reportedly been interested in his services back in May, as per TEAMTalk.

Almiron's PL numbers by season for Newcastle Season Games played Goals scored Assists 24/25 3 0 0 23/24 33 3 1 22/23 34 11 2 21/22 30 1 0 20/21 34 4 1 19/20 36 4 2 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Although it does look as if the Paraguayan's time at St James' Park is coming to a natural end now - with the same outlet more recently reporting that a January exit looks in store - the table above shows how much of an asset he has been to the Magpies in the Premier League over the last couple of seasons, with a stunning 11 goals picked up during the 2022/23 campaign.

Last year, Howe would go out of his way to wax lyrical about Almiron - even when his form wasn't blowing the league away - describing the South American attacker as "unique", with the 30-year-old clearly very highly thought of.

Almiron could well have even struck up an electric relationship up top with Liam Delap if the pair had managed to link up with each other at Portman Road, with the raw former Manchester City striker netting an impressive four goals from seven league games, even as his team struggles like they did away at the London Stadium.

Adding in the 30-year-old could also have meant McKenna was less reliant on having to play Hutchinson in a number ten role behind the lone Delap, with the former Manchester United coach turned Tractor Boys icon then pushing the ex-Chelsea attacker back to the flanks or onto the bench.

Almiron would then tussle it out with Conor Chaplin to the rights over that main attacking midfield spot, with plenty of positives to latch onto if a deal had been successful.

There could be a chance still that this move is reignited in January, with Almiron looking to be heading for the exit door soon in Tyneside, as McKenna attempts to boost his relegation-threatened side with some new welcome additions shortly.