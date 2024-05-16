Ipswich Town will be thankful for the fact they don't have to worry about the stresses of the Championship playoffs, focusing instead on drafting up a list of new recruits for their Premier League maiden season ahead.

The rumour mill has churned out some interesting targets, including both Armando Broja and Eddie Nketiah potentially leaving the glamour of London behind for Portman Road, but the Tractor Boys might well opt to shop in the division they've just exited from as well.

This target, in particular, could soften the blow of Omari Hutchinson potentially not sticking around in Suffolk having dazzled Championship defences in a similar manner to the standout Chelsea loanee over a number of campaigns now.

Omari Hutchinson's future at Ipswich

Developing into an "exceptional" talent last season under McKenna, as was stated by Ipswich chief executive Mark Ashton right after promotion had been sealed, it's no secret that the Tractor Boys would love to keep Hutchinson around as they traverse the tricky step-up to the top-flight.

Accumulating 11 goals and six assists from 50 appearances, including scoring the crucial second goal on the final day to beat Huddersfield Town 2-0, Hutchinson has come on leaps and bounds during this formative switch after only really tasting youth football for the Blues beforehand.

Penning an emotional message on social media recently about his transformative time in Suffolk, with one line even reading that the club will "always have a place in my heart", it looks likely that Ipswich will be planning for a future without Hutchinson coming back regardless of Ashton's praise.

This doesn't have to be all doom and gloom from an Ipswich perspective, however, with a report from the South London Press suggesting that the newly promoted outfit are looking at securing a deal for Millwall star Zian Flemming this summer.

Flemming could fill the gap left behind by Hutchinson, potentially as an option that can play down the wings and as an attacking midfielder, giving Ipswich the necessary strength in depth to tackle the Premier League head-on.

Zian Flemming's numbers at Millwall

Flemming has been a revelation for the Lions ever since joining from Fortuna Sittard in the summer of 2022, firing in 15 goals during his debut season and not relenting this campaign either with his important output.

In total, the Dutch attacker has amassed an impressive 31 goal contributions from 92 Millwall games, with his eyes now on the reward of a Premier League move off the back of his Lions heroics.

Flemming's goal record vs other Ipswich attackers - 2023/24 Player Games played Goals scored Flemming 47 8 Hutchinson 50 11 Chaplin 47 13 Hirst 29 7 Broadhead 41 13 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Not far off the goal tallies of the main Ipswich attackers this season, even in a far lower-down Millwall side who battled against the relegation zone for large patches of the campaign, McKenna could do far worse than recruiting Flemming as another attacking body if Hutchinson just returns to Stamford Bridge for good.

Described as being a "top quality" talent by ex-Millwall boss Gary Rowett before the main action got underway this campaign, with Burnley allegedly interested in the Dutchman at one point before they embarked on their leap to the top flight, Ipswich might well take a punt on the Lions man hopeful he can adjust to the demands the division above requires.

It will, no doubt, be tinged in sadness going after new bodies with Hutchinson not returning, but the exciting 25-year-old from the Den could well soften that blow.