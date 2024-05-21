Ipswich Town fans will be praying that Kieran McKenna stays put in the Tractor Boys dug-out for their maiden Premier League season, with the former Manchester United coach beginning to be linked with moves away from Suffolk.

It's no real shock to see the likes of Chelsea, Brighton and Hove Albion and his ex-employers in Man United eyeing up the Ipswich boss, as the unbelievable achievement of sealing back-to-back promotions was always going to make him a hot property.

Those back at Portman Road won't want to read too much into these rumours, however, with the 38-year-old surely wanting to see out his job with the Tractor Boys in the top flight before potentially walking away.

If the unthinkable did come to fruition, rumours are suggesting Ipswich could look at this boss as his replacement, who has given the Premier League a valiant go this season from the sidelines himself.

Ipswich looking at "intense" McKenna replacement

According to a report from TalkSPORT, Ipswich have Luton Town boss Rob Edwards on the back-burner as a potential McKenna replacement if the ex-Red Devils man does move on.

Edwards could well be viewed as a like-for-like switch when you look at his glittering managerial CV with the Hatters, having guided the minnows to Premier League glory last campaign in spectacular fashion via the playoffs.

The popular 41-year-old nearly pulled off an unbelievable escape from relegation for Luton, not allowing his underdog side to rest on their laurels making the step-up, with a slender six-point gap separating Luton and Nottingham Forest in the end at the foot of the table.

Edwards, who has been described as setting his sides up to play "intense" football according to football journalist Josh Bunting, could fancy another crack at the top-flight, therefore, with Ipswich potentially offering him this shot at redemption down the line.

Rob Edwards' record at Luton Games managed 76 Wins 26 Draws 19 Losses 31 Goals scored 110 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Nobody at Ipswich will want McKenna to up and leave, but Edwards could well be an ideal replacement if such a situation occurs, who will want to keep a team up in the Premier League against all the odds after going so close with the brave Hatters.

Edwards' philosophy at Luton

Unlike Burnley and Sheffield United who have slipped back down to the second tier without a trace, Luton would gain plaudits this season for their entertaining and combative football that suited their underdog mentality up against the drop.

Often setting up his Luton sides up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, which could suit the likes of Nathan Broadhead and Conor Chaplin in Suffolk who aren't out-and-out strikers in those positions just behind the lone striker, the Hatters bettered the goal tally of both Everton and Nottingham Forest above them in the league as a result whilst only being five strikes off Man United's tally.

This will suit the plethora of attacking talent at Ipswich who won't want to recede into their shells moving on up, with a league-best total of 92 goals managed on the way to automatic promotion glory being clinched.

Edwards will also be a season more mature at the level having gone through the wringer this campaign at Kenilworth Road, hence his visible emotions when the Bedfordshire outfit were all but confirmed to return to the Championship away at West Ham United.

There won't be a dry eye in the house if McKenna leaves Ipswich equally, but the success story doesn't have to be over if the 38-year-old does exit with Edwards entering onto the scene.