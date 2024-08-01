Ipswich Town have dealt quickly this transfer window in getting exciting new gems in through the door, seen with the rapid fire purchases of the likes of Jacob Greaves and Liam Delap.

Arijanet Muric has also entered the building to boost Kieran McKenna's men in between the sticks, and it looks likely that the newly promoted side will also welcome experienced defensive head Conor Townsend to their ranks soon from West Bromwich Albion.

The latter man - who has chalked up 213 appearances in all competitions for the Baggies - is in line to make the move after a £750k fee was agreed for his services, with the 31-year-old set to provide a solid option across the back four for McKenna and co.

But, more attacking reinforcements are being lined up, with one of Muric's former Burnley teammates in Wilson Odobert heavily linked with a switch to Suffolk.

Odobert would surely welcome a move to the Tractor Boys, away from having to slog it out with the Clarets in the Championship next season, with another star from the EFL also catching the eye of McKenna and Co away from the Burnley forward.

Ipswich battling it out for Birmingham City ace

Journalist Graeme Bailey reported last week that Ipswich were very much in the driver's seat over a deal to tempt the young Birmingham City ace to the new Premier League outfit this summer.

Now, however, further developments seem to suggest McKenna's men are not lone suitors going after the breakout Blues gem, with Football Insider revealing that Daniel Farke's Leeds United have also thrown their hat into the ring over James' coveted signature.

James was a standout performer for his boyhood club last season, even with Birmingham suffering a shock relegation down to League One, so it comes as no real surprise to see the likes of Leeds and Ipswich attempt to try and snap up his services now, even if his price-tag stands at a whopping £10m.

What James can offer Ipswich

The electric 20-year-old - who has even been labelled as a "Rolls Royce" style player in the past by football content creator Jordan Webber - could well terrify Premier League defences to come with his raw potential and trickery, with Sam Morsy a perfect partner for him in the middle of the park, as an experienced and seasoned head.

Moreover, James and Odobert could well strike up a terrifying partnership if both moves are clinched, as McKenna aims to inject his side with some youthful exuberance away from the likes of the dependable Morsy, ahead of the new and daunting top-flight season getting underway.

Only one year older than Odobert, who managed to star in spurts for the Clarets even during a season that would ultimately end in relegation failure, James could now fancy his chances of making the step-up too.

The French winger would amass a respectable six goal contributions from 29 Premier League outings, all whilst still being a wide-eyed teenager.

James' numbers at senior level for Birmingham Season Games played Goals scored Assists 23/24 47 8 0 22/23 37 1 0 21/22 21 1 2 Sourced by Transfermarkt

James would better Odobert's numbers last season for the Blues, albeit from the division below, with eight goals bagged from 47 total games, with Ipswich looking to the 20-year-old to give them more drive and verve when moving forward from the middle of the park, away from the old-guard of the aforementioned Morsy and Massimo Luongo.

Whilst James can operate as a traditional central midfielder and as a more forward-focused option further up the field, Morsy's game centres on him being useful in a holding role and allowing the Tractor Boys to tick, whilst also breaking up play to then spring an attack.

Signing a new deal too to extend his Ipswich stay into the Premier League, Morsy could be just what James needs in traversing the tricky step-up in quality, with the Egypt international leading by example last campaign as Tractor Boys captain.

This blend of experience and unpredictability from the likes of James and Odobert could stand McKenna's men in good stead for giving survival the best go possible, as the underdogs aim to keep their heads above water after two unbelievable promotions on the spin.