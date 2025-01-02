Ipswich Town are set for a busy month in January, with the club looking at bringing in as many as five new players inm the transfer market, according to a new report.

Ipswich on the up heading into January

Ipswich pulled off one of the scalps of the season earlier this week by beating high-flying Chelsea 2-0 at Portman Road. It was striker Liam Delap, who is reportedly a target for the Blues, who was the star on the day, opening the scoring from the penalty spot in the 12th minute, and then teeing up former Chelsea star Omari Hutchinson for the second after the break.

Speaking after the victory, which was Ipswich's first at home this season, head coach Kieran McKenna said: "It was a special night. It’s the first Premier League win at Portman Road for 22 years and to do it against a team like Chelsea under the lights, during the Christmas period, makes it pretty special.

“The performance was what it needed to be to compete with a team like Chelsea who have world class players and substitutes."

Delap said: “It’s a terrific performance from everyone that played. That win has been coming for a long time. It was good to finally get it. I think the performances that we’ve been putting in deserve it. We’ve probably been conceding late goals and not finishing our chances as well as we should’ve."

Ipswich set for busy January

The manager will no doubt be looking to kick on from his side's win over Chelsea, and to do that, the Northern Irishman is reportedly preparing to dip his hands into the transfer market. According to a report from Sky Sports, McKenna wants no less than five players in a range of different positions to strengthen his squad for the second half of the season.

Sky claim that the Tractor Boys "are looking at strengthening down the right-hand side of the team, as well as looking at new strikers and midfielders". Among those players they are said to be interested in are Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte Lath, whom they tried and failed to land in the summer.

Latte Lath scored 18 goals in all competitions for Michael Carrick's side last season, and has nine to his name this term. West Ham United are also understood to be interested in the Ivory Coast international, 26.

While Ipswich may sign a host of new players in January, there could also be a fair few departures. According to Sky Sports, Cameron Burgess, Luke Woolfenden and Massimo Luongo could all leave Portman Road over the next few weeks. All three players' contracts expire at the end of the season, meaning they are free to talk to new clubs this month.

The future of Delap is also in question. Not only are Chelsea said to be interested in the former Manchester City star, Manchester United and their new manager Ruben Amorim are now looking at signing him in the summer.