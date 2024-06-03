Out of all the players who lit up the Championship last year with exceptional performances, with Sammie Szmodics and Crysencio Summerville coming to mind as star performers to name a few, Ipswich Town's Leif Davis' name being added to that conversation wouldn't be the wildest shout out there.

The left-back was a creative force for his overachieving Tractor Boys all season long, notching up a ridiculous 21 assists across 44 games, as Kieran McKenna's gung-ho outfit pulled off the unthinkable and achieved back-to-back promotions in the blink of an eye.

However, even with the former Leeds United man's position down the left flank looking to be set in stone ahead of their maiden voyage up to the Premier League, McKenna will know the step-up and the challenges his wide-eyed Ipswich team will face means strength in depth is key to continuing battling valiantly against the dreaded relegation spots.

Therefore, the shrewd acquisition of a forgotten face to add competition to places could prove to be a smart capture, with the gem in question also once terrorising the Championship like Davis before fading out of the limelight.

Ipswich looking at "special" signing

According to a report from GIVEMESPORT last week, Ryan Sessegnon could be allowed to leave Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer this summer, despite once costing the North London titans an eye-watering £25m.

That was when Sessegnon was fresh off a blistering spell back at his boyhood employers in Fulham, however, where the now 24-year-old was the exciting kid off the block that everyone wanted a piece of.

Now, after an injury-ravaged couple of seasons at Spurs, with just one appearance next to his name this campaign, the ex-Fulham man could be on the move for nothing, with GIVEMESPORT also emphasising that Ipswich, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace are intrigued by Sessegnon, regardless of his injury woes.

Why Sessegnon can push Davis all the way

This could prove to be a move that pushes a comfortable Davis all the way and potentially elevates his game even more in the Premier League, alongside giving the likes of Nathan Broadhead restless nights to come over his starting left-wing position, when glancing at Sessegnon's devastating numbers further forward as a Cottager.

Looking at the clips above from his breakout 2017/18 campaign, where Sessegnon bagged 16 goals and eight assists as Fulham won promotion, the 24-year-old is a similar full-throttle player to that of his potential new teammate in Davis.

Yet, he could offer McKenna even more than their dazzling star has managed to provide in their recent success story, having started all over the pitch for Fulham before his ill-fated move to Spurs, scoring 18 times in total from either left midfield or left wing for the Cottagers away from playing in defence.

Sessegnon's stats by position for Fulham Position played Games played Goals Assists LB 47 6 5 LM 42 8 5 LW 21 10 6 RW 6 1 2 RB 1 0 0 CF 1 0 0 RM 1 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Even interestingly playing as a centre-forward once for his former West London outfit, Sessegnon's continued excellence at Craven Cottage saw his previous boss at Fulham in Slavisa Jokanovic describe him as being "special", after an assist and a goal by the versatile star clinched Fulham's progression through to the Championship play-off final back in 2018.

Fast forward six years and Sessegnon's career has been anything but smooth sailing since, with just 57 appearances tallied up for Spurs in a move he must now regret making to a large extent, but he could rebuild his stuttering days now with Ipswich if he's handed a lifeline at Portman Road.

Yet, he would also be able to provide the newly promoted side with experience at the level, having made 73 total top-flight appearances across his career, even with the injuries recently stacking up.

McKenna managed to get the best out of a once-discarded Davis from Leeds and will endeavour to the same with this potential free agent. It's a signing that has the potential to be an absolute masterstroke if everything goes swimmingly.