Ipswich Town's promotion up to the Premier League is arguably the stuff of fairytale, with the Tractor Boys facing off against Forest Green just last season in League One to now be faced with the surreal prospect of playing against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Only finishing a point shy of the top spot in the final Championship standings after Leicester City lost 2-0 on the final day to Blackburn Rovers, Kieran McKenna's men will now have to traverse the tricky step-up and hope they can tough it with the top dogs, unlike a leaky Sheffield United.

The powers that be at Portman Road have, no doubt, already drafted up an extensive list of players that could soon join the ranks in Suffolk to help make the jump up to the top-flight less of a daunting proposition, with this £10m-rated midfielder already in their sights according to reports.

Ipswich going after top Championship star

According to a report in the Sun, McKenna's unbelievable Tractor Boys want to strengthen even more with the midfield addition of Ben Sheaf in the off-season.

There could well be an almighty transfer tussle for the Coventry City star-man brewing, however, with Luton Town also interested again after Sheaf allegedly turned down a move to Kenilworth Road in January.

Formerly on the books at Arsenal as a youngster, it will be intriguing to see who the 26-year-old picks as his next club after missing out on promotion glory with Mark Robins' men this campaign with a London reunion potentially on the cards as Fulham have also thrown their hat into the ring for Sheaf's services.

Ipswich will hope they can gain an upper hand in this battle by convincing the 26-year-old that he will get adequate game-time making the switch to Portman Road, with Sam Morsy potentially sacrificed for the fresher midfielder to shine in the Premier League.

Morsy has been a key cog for McKenna in the centre of the park this blistering Championship season, but with his 33rd birthday coming this September, it could be deemed the correct time to bolster the midfield ranks away from the Egypt international especially if Sheaf is available.

How Sheaf compares to Morsy

Controlling games centrally this season for the FA Cup semi-finalists, Sheaf - who is “a ready-made Premier League player” in the words of Ryan Dilks from the Second Tier Podcast - certainly warrants being given a crack at the very top of the English football pyramid.

In what could be his final ever display for the Sky Blues, Sheaf dictated proceedings at the CBS Arena versus Queens Park Rangers - even if Robins' men did lose 2-1 - with a staggering 114 touches amassed.

Managing to register three key passes as well in the slick display, with a mean streak evident in his game too by winning nine duels and four tackles, this well-rounded approach has even been boldly compared to that of Declan Rice's with football analyst Raj Chohan describing the former Gunner's game as being "Rice-esque."

This is high praise indeed, with this level of adoration worrying Morsy back at Ipswich in the present who will fear his solid spot in McKenna's XI will be taken up by Sheaf soon.

Sheaf does also better Morsy when you compare their numbers over the last year per 90 minutes, according to FBRef, with the heavily praised Coventry midfielder trumping his Tractor Boys counterpart in terms of progressive passes, shot-creating actions, tackles and much more.

Sheaf vs Morsy - FBRef numbers over the last year Stat per 90 mins Sheaf Morsy Progressive passes 8.34 6.77 Progressive carries 2.19 1.20 Shots 1.63 0.82 Shot-creating actions 3.44 2.88 Pass accuracy 83.9% 84.9% Tackles 3.68 2.86 Interceptions 1.46 0.82 Blocks 1.56 1.27 Stats by FBRef

As can be seen by glancing at the table above, Sheaf blows the Ipswich midfielder out of the water over the last year in many key areas and should be viewed as a fantastic heir for the ageing ex-Wigan Athletic man.

The 32-year-old could well now view this promotion up to the Premier League with Ipswich as captain as the best possible bang to go out on, knowing that Sheaf could now very much take his spot.