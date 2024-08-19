Ipswich Town supporters will hope their side can show the same level of spirit and fight away at Manchester City in their next Premier League fixture that they displayed versus Liverpool, dreaming that a shock result could be potentially pulled off.

The Tractor Boys would eventually tire against Arne Slot's Reds, who showed their class in the second 45 minutes to pick up a 2-0 win, but it wasn't a drubbing by any stretch of the imagination, as many positives were taken away from the game from Kieran McKenna's perspective.

McKenna would have been impressed by Jacob Greaves' debut in particular, as the former Hull City star settled into the Ipswich back four extremely well against the daunting task of Liverpool.

Luke Woolfenden could be fearing for his starting spot next to the new Tigers man consequently, if Ipswich target more new recruits in the heart of defence, despite the Suffolk-born centre-back also shining bright against the might of the Reds.

Woolfenden's rise at Ipswich

It wasn't that long ago that Woolfenden was lining up for his hometown club in the lower depths of League One, before Ipswich unbelievably won back-to-back promotions to now compete with English football's top dogs.

The rise of the Tractor Boys under the transformative work of McKenna, and the ascent of Woolfenden's career, have gone hand-in-hand with each other, as the 6 foot 4 defender has only missed ten league games from the last possible 93 games available to him under the former Manchester United coach.

McKenna stuck by his dependable number six for the opening day fixture at Portman Road and was rewarded for his unwavering loyalty, with Woolfenden only misplacing five of his 52 passes as a calming presence, even with Mohamed Salah coming at him.

Still, there will be a want from the Northern Irishman to add more numbers in this spot of the pitch, fearful of injuries potentially mounting up, with Cameron Burgess the only recognised centre-back figure on the bench last time out.

The Ipswich boss won't want to make too many rash additions, aiming to not disrupt the harmony of the core XI that played against Liverpool by going overboard, but this new defender would be a welcome addition all the same.

Ipswich could land dream signing for Greaves

As reported by Ipswich oriented website TWTD last week, the newly promoted side are attempting to snap up the services of Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodžić to bolster at the back.

A wanted man by Wolverhampton Wanderers also, according to Football Insider, Ipswich will need to flex their muscles again in the transfer window again to land their desired target, having recently made some statement purchases in the form of Sammie Szmodics and Kalvin Phillips.

Ahmedhodžić's Championship numbers (22/23) vs Greaves' Champ numbers (23/24) Stat - per 90 mins* Ahmedhodžić Greaves Games played 34 43 Goals scored 6 2 Assists 2 4 Touches* 52.7 91.8 Big chances created 4 4 Accurate passes* 27.4 (75%) 67.6 (89%) Clean sheets 16 11 Total duels won* 5.0 7.3 Stats by Sofascore

Looking at their respective defensive games side-by-side starring in the division below, both Greaves and Ahmedhodžić would complement each other well in the heart of defence at Portman Road, with both defenders comfortable on the ball and able to create openings, whilst also being brave enough to launch into duels without hesitation.

The £30k-per-week defender - as per Capology - will just hope he can raise his game again for the Premier League, having suffered a brutal relegation with the Blades last campaign from the division, with an abysmal 104 goals shipped as a collective.

That could well happen lining up next to his new teammate, who was a man mountain in the first half against Liverpool and completely unbothered by the step-up in class, with six duels bravely won.

Described as a "great competitor" by his former Blades boss Chris Wilder in the past, he could well have to fight it out for a starting centre-back spot in Suffolk, as McKenna tries to add in more quality to his troops between now and the end of the month.

With Greaves only just coming through the door, it could be the long-serving Wolfenden who is left fearing for his place in the side.