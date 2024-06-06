Ipswich Town is very much an attractive location for any prospective footballer to join this summer, able to come in and potentially bask in the unbelievable success story even more, if survival is clinched come the end of the daunting Premier League season.

Kieran McKenna sticking it out as Tractor Boys boss, after a lot of speculation made his future look precarious, will also mean many a new face will want to walk through the door and play under the two-time promotion-winning manager.

This could also result in many of the loan members of Ipswich's recent automatic promotion-winning squad wanting to stay put permanently in Suffolk instead of returning to their parent employers, with the wheels already in motion over a deal for Omari Hutchinson, alongside another transfer being pondered about.

Ipswich looking at signing loan star permanently

According to a recent report in Sussex World, alongside having a keen interest in Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, the Tractor Boys will attempt to raid the Seagulls further by swooping in to steal back loan star Jeremy Sarmiento.

The uncertain managerial situation on the South Coast means any dealings are on hold between Ipswich and Brighton, with a view to speeding up proceedings when the Seagulls finally get around to appointing a Roberto De Zerbi successor.

Sarmiento certainly wouldn't turn his nose up to a potential return to Portman Road this summer, with McKenna loving his January loan buy from the minute he walked in, who delivered the goods in key moments for his underdogs to seal a dramatic move up to the Premier League.

Signing both the South American attacker, and getting a permanent deal over the line for Hutchinson, would increase Ipswich's chances of staying up significantly no doubt, having both been vital last campaign to the unexpected further rise of the club.

Sarmiento's season in numbers at Ipswich

Describing the 21-year-old winger as "hard-working" when signing on the dotted line at Ipswich last transfer window, after a mixed loan spell at West Bromwich Albion was up, Sarmiento ended up showing his desire and tenacity in spades at crucial moments for his loan side.

His most memorable goal involvement would be his last-gasp winner against Southampton to start April - yet another dramatic piece of action involving the Suffolk club which must have made them feel like they were destined to pull off back-to-back promotions, with Sarmiento only on the pitch for ten minutes when he scrambled the ball home.

He would pick up four goals and two assists from 22 games as a reliable option to call upon when Ipswich needed a boost in big games, doubling his goal numbers from when he was at West Brom in the first half of the season in the process.

With Hutchinson able to change up whether he is deployed down the right wing or left wing, or even coming in as a number ten option much like Sarmiento, the pair back together in the top-flight could catch many Premier League defences off-guard with their trickery and daringness as a direct forward duo.

Sarmiento vs Hutchinson - head-to-head FB Ref stats from the last year Stat - per 90 mins* Sarmiento Hutchinson Matches played 43 50 Goals scored 6 11 Assists 2 4 Pass completion % 73.0% 71.8% Progressive passes per 90* 2.57 3.48 Progressive passes received 6.58 11.2 Shot creating actions* 2.82 3.82 Stats by FBref/Transfermarkt

Both showing themselves to be dangerous and slick forward players, as can be seen in the table above, McKenna won't want his gung-ho Ipswich personnel to recede into their shells making the mammoth step up, knowing that their automatic promotion was achieved by blowing away the Championship with 92 goals netted from 46 contests.

Therefore, being able to gain Sarmiento and Hutchinson back on permanent deals would be two bits of stellar business, as Ipswich aim to shock everyone again by staying put in the Premier League.