Ipswich Town are interested in signing a £30,000-a-week international who has the same agent as manager Kieran McKenna, according to a new report.

Ipswich secured promotion from the Championship last season and have spent heavily so far this summer to put together a squad they feel is ready to compete at the top level.

Ipswich Town’s summer signings

Ipswich have gone from playing League One football two years ago to now preparing for their Premier League opener against Liverpool. It has been an unbelievable ride for the club, and they will not want it to end, as they plan on not just staying in the top flight for a single season.

Ipswich Town's summer signings Signed from Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Jacob Greaves Hull City Liam Delap Manchester City Arijanet Muric Burnley Conor Townsend West Brom Ben Johnson West Ham

McKenna’s side have been extremely busy so far this summer, as the club uses their financial muscle to improve their squad from last season. So far in this transfer window, the Tractor Boys have brought in six new additions, with the arrivals being a mix of players who have played in the Premier League before or players who have impressed in the Championship.

Defender Ben Johnson joined the club on a free transfer after leaving West Ham United, but apart from that, all the other additions Ipswich have made have cost the club money.

One of the club’s standout additions has got to be Omari Hutchinson, who spent last season on loan at the club, scoring 10 goals and recording six assists in 44 league games. The other big capture for Ipswich has got to be defender Jacob Greaves, who joined the club on a five-year deal after being a standout performer for Hull City.

After joining the club, Greaves spoke about the fact that as soon as he knew Ipswich were keen on him, he wanted to make the move. Greaves said, via BBC Sport: “As soon as I heard about the interest, I was keen to get the move over the line. Now that it's done, I am really happy.

“I've spoken to [Ipswich manager] Kieran [McKenna] several times, and those conversations have made me very excited for the future here. We spoke about tactics, playing style, and life off the pitch, and every time we've spoken, it's been spot on.”

Despite the club already adding Greaves and Johnson to their backline, it now appears as though Ipswich could still be in the market for another defender.

Ipswich Town want to sign Anel Ahmedhodzic

According to TWTD, Ipswich Town are showing an interest in signing Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic. The defender has been with the Blades since the summer of 2022 and has gone on to play 73 times for the club, with 31 of those appearances coming in the Premier League last season.

The report states that Ahmedhodzic is on the club’s list of potential new defenders, as the Tractor Boys still look to improve in that area of the pitch before the close of the transfer window.

This may be a deal that could be easily facilitated, more so than another player, as Ahmedhodzic has the same agent as the current Ipswich boss, Kieran McKenna. So that potential news could help the Tractor Boys get the deal over the line.

Ahmedhodzic is one of Sheffield United's biggest earners at the club, as the defender is said to be on a weekly wage of £30,000.