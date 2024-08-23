Ipswich Town look set to add to their squad once again this summer after agreeing another deal to sign an exciting attacker.

It has been a very busy summer for the Tractor Boys, as Kieran McKenna and the club’s board have done everything they can to give Ipswich the best chance of remaining in the Premier League. Their campaign didn’t get off to the best of starts as they were beaten by Liverpool last weekend, and it may not get much better as they travel to face Manchester City this weekend.

However, McKenna and Ipswich will be keen to enjoy the ride, and they know their chances of staying in the Premier League are not going to rest on whether they beat the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Ipswich transfer news

Given that Ipswich were in League One two seasons ago, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise to see the club making several changes to their playing squad as they try to be equipped for the season ahead. McKenna’s side have been excellent in the last few seasons, dominating League One and then the Championship, but the Ipswich boss will know that more quality and experience are needed if they are to survive in the top flight.

Therefore, the club has been busy getting new players through the door, with them so far signing nine players in this transfer window. Some of those additions include Omari Hutchinson, Liam Delap, Jacob Greaves, Sammie Szmodics, and Kalvin Phillips.

Ipswich Town's summer signings Signed from Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Jacob Greaves Hull City Liam Delap Manchester City Arijanet Muric Burnley Conor Townsend West Brom Ben Johnson West Ham Kalvin Phillips Man City (Loan) Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers Jens Cajuste Napoli (Loan)

However, they are not stopping there, as Ipswich have agreed to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja, as reported earlier this week. The forward is considered unwanted at Stamford Bridge and has been training with the club’s under-21s. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham, but it wasn’t considered a successful loan spell.

The forward is now set to arrive at Portman Road on a season-long loan deal, with Ipswich having an obligation to sign Broja for £30 million, should they not be relegated to the Championship. But as well as bringing Broja to the club, Ipswich could also be bringing in another exciting attacking player.

Ipswich Town set to sign Jack Clarke

According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, Ipswich have also agreed a deal which will see them sign Sunderland winger Jack Clarke. The Italian transfer expert states that the deal is now at the “here we go” stage, with the fee said to be worth around £20 million.

Romano goes on to add that Sunderland have secured a sell-on clause as part of the deal that will see Clarke move to Portman Road. The 23-year-old has been with the Black Cats on a permanent basis since July 2022, joining from Tottenham Hotspur, but he also spent the second half of the 2021/22 campaign on loan at the Stadium of Light.

Clarke has played 114 times for the Championship side, during which he has scored 28 goals and assisted 23 more. He has already played twice for the club this season in the league and has scored one goal as well as grabbing a single assist.

The winger has received many plaudits during his time playing in the Championship, with Adrian Clarke the latest to describe the player as "unplayable" on the What the EFL?! Podcast.