Ipswich Town have reportedly held talks over a move to sign a new versatile attacker for Kieran McKenna.

Ipswich Town land Godfrey and want more signings

On the pitch, the Tractor Boys are putting up a real fight in their bid to avoid the drop from the Premier League, sitting 18th in the table currently. Away from the action, though, Portman Road chiefs have already been making moves in the January transfer window.

Centre-back Ben Godfrey, formerly of rivals Norwich City, signed on loan from Serie A side Atalanta, becoming the first addition of 2025 in the process.

Talking after putting pen to paper for the remainder of the campaign, Godfrey said: “I’ve played against Ipswich over the years, so I obviously know about the size of the club and when I spoke to the manager, he really sold it to me and I’m looking forward to being part of this project.

“Before I spoke to him, I’d heard through football people that he was a great coach, a great manager. He’s got a great history in the game with coaching, coaching some great players and I think to have the opportunity to work under him is massive. I’m really looking forward to that.

“I think you can tell from watching the games that it’s a tight bunch, a bunch that is giving everything to try and stay in this league and for me to be a part of that, that’s great. We’ll do all we can to achieve that. I've been quite fortunate over my career so far to be a part of some good dressing rooms and I’m sure Ipswich will be exactly the same.”

It may not be just Godfrey who arrives at Portman Road, though, with reports claiming McKenna wants up to five new players at Ipswich in January.

An addition in the final third is seemingly on the club’s radar, with a £16m bid rejected for Liverpool’s Ben Doak and a £30m move mooted for Botafogo striker Igor Jesus. Now, a new name has emerged.

Ipswich Town in talks for Patrick Wimmer

According to reports from Italy, relayed by Sport Witness, Ipswich Town have opened talks with the entourage of VfL Wolfsburg forward Patrick Wimmer over a potential transfer.

The Tractor Boys aren’t alone in their interest, though, with Italian sides Como and AS Roma also keen on the 23-year-old.

Wimmer, an Austria international, can play as a right-winger, left-winger or as an attacking midfielder, so would offer McKenna a versatile option in attack, should Ipswich secure his services.

This season, the Wolfsburg attacker has been limited to just 12 Bundesliga appearances, registering two assists in 640 minutes of football.

He has been with his current employers since 2022 and has a total of 17 goal contributions in 59 games, but by the looks of things, a move to England and Ipswich could be one to watch over the coming weeks.