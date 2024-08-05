Ipswich Town's approach in the transfer market to date has centred on raiding the Championship for some top talents, resulting in the likes of Jacob Greaves leaving Hull City behind for Portman Road, alongside the most recent purchase of Conor Townsend from West Bromwich Albion.

This way of dealing in the window will continue from Kieran McKenna and Co., as the Suffolk outfit aim to tempt Sammie Szmodics to relocate to the newly promoted side shortly, having just picked up the second-tier Golden Boot accolade last campaign.

Capturing the current Blackburn Rovers attacker would show that Ipswich mean further business moving up a division, with the potential for the Republic of Ireland international to line up alongside this equally potent second-tier star soon if everything goes to plan for the Tractor Boys.

Ipswich still in the running for Sunderland ace

It's been known for some time now that Ipswich are also attempting to seal a deal for Jack Clarke's coveted services this summer, with a recent report by iNews even indicating that the new Premier League side had bid £18m for the Sunderland ace.

The Black Cats would be more willing to sell Clarke on if they received a higher fee of £25m reportedly, and although that is an excessive amount, football journalist Darren Witcoop - via his social media - has revealed that Ipswich are still hunting down Clarke.

Ipswich could well view the ex-Leeds United man as a major upgrade on Wilson Odobert, who they are also going after to strengthen down the left flank owing to Nathan Broadhead's unfortunate injury situation, and a star who could shine bright in the Premier League next season lining up next to Szmodics.

What Clarke can offer Ipswich

Ipswich supporters will already be aware of Clarke's sublime ability to thunder home a strike, having scored a fierce effort against the Tractor Boys back in January on the way to amassing 15 Championship strikes in total.

Accumulating 49 goal contributions from 112 games donning a Black Cats strip to date, the time could well be right for Clarke to step up and dazzle in the elite league away from the Stadium of Light, alongside an equally electric Szmodics, who fired home a staggering 33 strikes in all competitions for the Riversiders last season.

Jack Clarke numbers (23/24) vs Odobert (23/24) Stat (* = per 90 mins) Clarke Odobert Games played 40 29 Goals scored 15 4 Assists 3 2 Progressive carries* 7.89 4.38 Progressive passes* 4.64 2.49 Shots* 2.76 2.10 Shot-creating actions* 5.41 3.26 Successful take-ons* 3.81 2.24 Stats by FBRef

Although Odobert did show plenty signs of promise last season for Burnley in the Premier League, with a respectable four goals managed for the relegated outfit from 29 contests, it should be a no-brainer for Ipswich to continue to go after Clarke over the Clarets youngster. The simple face is that he's a much better proposition in the final third.

The Frenchman might be worth just £8.5m - as per Transfermarkt - compared to the Sunderland winger's £25m, but their numbers side-by-side highlights the fact Clarke could take the elite division by storm alongside Szmodics, with his play style suited to Ipswich's gung-ho mentality when advancing forward.

Clarke was even described as a "ball-carrying monster" by football analyst Ben Mattinson last campaign, with a mind-blowing 306 progressive carries managed over the full season, the most of anyone in the division.

Ipswich aren't just going to fall through the relegation trapdoor with a whimper, and with potential purchases such as Clarke and Szmodics in their back pocket, McKenna's men should be an entertaining watch next campaign as they attempt to survive.