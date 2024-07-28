Ipswich Town are leading the race to land yet another EFL star this summer as they look to build a side capable of Premier League survival.

Busy summer for Ipswich Town

After securing back-to-back promotions, there has understandably been significant squad turnover at Portman Road. Perhaps their most important business was to renew the contract of manager Kieran McKenna, who had been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United and Brighton before penning a new deal in East Anglia.

So far, the Tractor Boys have shelled out £60m on five new faces, with last season's hero Omari Hutchinson the pick of the transfers after he arrived from Chelsea for a club record £20m. They have also added Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves to the heart of their defence, while they raided relegated Burnley to bring Arijanet Muric to Portman Road in a deal worth around £8m.

Ben Johnson also arrived on a free transfer after his contract with West Ham United expired, while they bolstered their frontline with the arrival of Liam Delap from Manchester City, in a move that set them back a further £15m. Now, they want to add to their ranks of impressive EFL talents with another addition.

Ipswich leading Europa League champions in chase for midfielder

That comes in the shape of Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James, who has impressed for the Bluebirds in recent seasons. The Wales international is still just 20 years old but has already racked up 11 appearances for the Welsh national side, while he passed 100 Birmingham appearances in the final weeks of the 2023/24 campaign.

Jordan James 2023/24 Championship campaign Appearances 42 Goals 8 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 10

Though his side were relegated to League One, James is considered a major talent and former Wales boss Rob Page didn't hold back in his praise of the youngster.

"He reads the game well, he’s athletic, he likes a tackle, he can pass the ball, he can head it,’ said Page ‘He ticks a lot of boxes; he has got everything. He is a great lad and he wants to work hard. He has got potential and we’re going to help him achieve that."

Now, he could be set to leave St Andrews' and it is Ipswich who are reportedly leading the way for his signature.

That comes courtesy of HITC, who claim that the midfielder has been "made available for a fee of over £10m" this summer with James "expected to leave" before the new season.

It is added that Atalanta, who are the current Europa League champions, are also chasing his signature but that Ipswich are "currently leading the race" as they look to bolster their midfield ranks.

Were Ipswich to be able to beat a current European champion to the signing of the 20-year-old, it could represent a major statement of intent from the Tractor Boys, and may well help them remain a Premier League side beyond next season.