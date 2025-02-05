As many expected, this season has been a tough one for Ipswich Town.

However, unlike other promoted teams in the past, Keiran McKenna's Tractor Boys have put up a serious fight in the majority of their games so far, and while the defeat to Southampton on the weekend was a bitter blow, there is still a genuine chance the club could stay up.

If they manage to beat the drop, then much of that will be down to the sensational efforts of striker extraordinaire Liam Delap, who has far exceeded the expectations of fans and pundits alike this term.

However, even though the Englishman has been talismanic up top, he and Emmanuel Latte Lath, who was heavily touted for a move to Portman Road last month, are being dramatically outscored by a former loan player who left the club in 2015.

Delap and Lath's form this season

Ipswich decided to splash £20m on Delap in the summer, and while there was an element of risk in signing a young striker with minimal Premier League experience, he's since repaid them in spades.