Ipswich Town are believed to have made their first move to complete the signing of a "fantastic" player in the January transfer window, according to a new claim.

Ipswich Town transfer rumours

The Tractor Boys have found life back in the Premier League this season tough, which is no great surprise, but they have still enjoyed some impressive results, not least winning away to Tottenham. Kieran McKenna's side are in the relegation zone, and in order for them to have as good a chance as possible of beating the drop, new additions could be needed in January.

One big-name player who Ipswich have been linked with a move for is former Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, with the Moroccan now playing for Galatasaray. He is looking for a route out of the Turkish club, however, and a switch to Portman Road is seen as possible.

Emmanuel Latte Lath has also been backed to come in and add more firepower for McKenna's team, with contact made regarding a move for the Middlesbrough striker.

On the flip side, there is the threat of Ipswich losing key players in the near future, with Chelsea thought to be eyeing a move for star striker Liam Delap. Losing him would be a big blow and the hope is that he is enjoying his football enough to stay put for the time being.

Ipswich Town make offer to sign "fantastic" player

According to journalist Gianluca Vitale on X, Ipswich Town have made an offer to sign RB Salzburg right-back Amar Dedic in January, with the likes of Sporting CP and Napoli also in the mix to snap him up this year:

"Amar Dedic closer to leaving Red Bull Salzburg. Offers from Sporting CP and Ipswich Town for the Bosnian, proposed to Napoli last summer and who would like to play in Ac Milan. The intermediary Fali Ramadani is working on his transfer to a new league already in January."

The 22-year-old could be an exciting signing for the Tractor Boys, having proven himself at a high level for a sustained period now, making 93 appearances for Salzburg and registering 14 assists in that time.

Dedic has also won 16 caps for Bosnia, highlighting his international pedigree, while football talent scout Jacek Kulig has lauded his quality, describing him as "fantastic".

At 22, Dedic is still such a young player who should only improve, so if Ipswich can beat other big clubs to his signature, it could prove to be a brilliant piece of business.

The fact that McKenna's side are relegation-threatened is a concern, in terms of the right-back potentially feeling that joining another club would make more sense, but hopefully, he sees the benefits of heading to the Tractor Boys instead.