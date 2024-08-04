Ipswich Town have reportedly made a new £10m bid for an "incredible" player who wants to join the club, with a response already received.

Ipswich Town transfer rumours

The Tractor Boys are preparing for their long-waited return to the Premier League, as a hugely exciting period in the club's history continues. Kieran McKenna has worked wonders as manager, masterminding successive promotions from League One and the Championship, and it is going to be fascinating to see how his eye-catching brand of football fares in the top flight.

It was always clear that new signings would be needed this summer, in order to handle the significant jump up in quality, and some important business has been completed. Big-money moves for Omari Hutchinson and Jacobs Greaves have been sorted, with the winger and centre-back arriving from Chelsea and Hull City respectively, and Manchester City striker Liam Delap has also come in on a permanent deal.

Ipswich fans will be hoping that the club's summer spending is far from over, however, and Burnley attacker Wilson Odobert has been linked with a move to Portman Road. He is being looked at as a possible replacement for Nathan Broadhead, who is likely to miss a lengthy spell of action with a hamstring injury.

Another report has claimed that the Tractor Boys are leading the race to sign highly-rated Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James, who at only 20 years of age, made 42 appearances in the Championship last season.

Ipswich make £10m new bid for "incredible" ace

According to TWTD, Ipswich have made a second bid worth £8m plus £2m in add-ons for Blackburn Rovers striker Sammie Szmodics, but have been rebuffed in their efforts to sign him.

This decision is believed to have "triggered" the Republic of Ireland international, who is "understood to be very keen on the move" happening this summer.

This is clearly a frustrating situation for both Ipswich supporters and Szmodics, considering the Irishman could be a superb summer signing, having caught the eye so much in a Blackburn shirt of late.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a sensational season last time around, scoring 27 goals in 44 appearances in the Championship, winning the Golden Boot in the process and finishing three strikes clear of runner-up Adam Armstrong, who was playing for a superior team in Southampton.

Meanwhile, former Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has heaped praise on the attacking ace in the recent past, saying: "The way he's scoring goals, the confidence he's playing with, and the role he takes as one of the senior players are quite incredible."

While some may have reservations about Ipswich spending big on Szmodics, given the leap up in level to the Premier League, he looks like a player at the peak of his powers - one who is ready to test himself at the highest level. The hope is that Blackburn's stance softens, allowing their star man the move he craves and giving McKenna a superb option to lead the line.