Ipswich Town have also made an offer to sign an international defender after their move for Brighton & Hove Albion's Julio Enciso.

Ipswich Town busy in January

The Tractor Boys and Kieran McKenna have been busy so far in the January transfer window, with a number of new faces arriving at Portman Road.

First to sign was centre-back Ben Godfrey who joined on loan from Atalanta, and Jaden Philogene quickly followed him through the door, signing permanently from Aston Villa.

Talking about more signings, McKenna said last week: "We'll try to, if we can find quality that can improve us. I think our depth is pretty good now. "If we can get everybody back fit, our depth is fine.

"But if we can add quality that can help the starting eleven, or quality that can help from the bench, then we'll certainly aim to try and do so - but only if the right players are available that can really push us on."

Now, another loan deal has been secured for Brighton attacking midfielder Enciso. There is no option to buy the Seagulls gem at the end of the season, but he could prove to be a shrewd signing, especially as Manchester United reportedly made a late attempt to sign him over Ipswich.

There were reports that McKenna and Ipswich could make up to five signings this month, and with a centre-back, winger and attacking midfielder landed, attention has seemingly turned to a new full-back.

Ipswich Town make offer for Elias Jelert

According to reports in Turkey, relayed by Sport Witness, Ipswich Town have made an offer for Galatasaray defender Elias Jelert. The 21-year-old can leave his current employers for the right price, with Galatasaray looking to recoup the €9m (£7.6m) they paid for Jelert just last summer.

However, Ipswich’s offer seems to be below that figure, with the report stating: “If the red-yellows are willing to lose money on the Danish player they invested €9m in, this transfer will happen.”

Jelert, a Denmark international, was recently linked with Everton as a potential replacement for both Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young.

However, it is Ipswich who have seemingly made the first move, with Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig waxing lyrical over Jelert back in 2023, describing him as a “complete full-back”.

Primarily a right-back, Jelert can also play as a left-back or a right midfielder so he should offer plenty of versatility to McKenna’s side, should he join.

He has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Galatasaray, however, only six of those have come as a starter. It looks as if it will be one to keep a close eye on before the deadline, with Jelert potentially rivalling the likes of Leif Davis, Conor Townsend, Ben Johnson and Harry Clarke at full-back.