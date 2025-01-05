Ipswich Town have submitted a £16 million offer to sign an “explosive” player alongside Ben Godfrey, according to a recent report.

Kieran McKenna’s side had a very busy summer, as they brought in a lot of new players to help them in their fight to remain in the Premier League, and it looks as though January could be another busy transfer window for the club.

Ipswich Town close in on Ben Godfrey transfer

The Tractor Boys are closing in on their first signing of the January transfer window after it was revealed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano that the Premier League side were in talks to sign Godfrey from Atalanta.

The defender joined the Serie A side last summer, but it has been a struggle for Godfrey in Italy, as he’s only played five games in all competitions, none of which have come as a starter. Despite joining the club only six months ago and being under contract until 2029, Godfrey is now set to seal a move to Portman Road.

According to Romano, who stated earlier this week that Ipswich were in talks over a loan deal, an agreement has now been reached in which Ipswich will sign Godfrey on a loan deal until the end of the season. The 26-year-old completed the first part of his medical on Saturday, and documents between the clubs are now being exchanged. McKenna will hope the arrival of Godfrey, who has plenty of experience playing in the Premier League, will aid his side’s defence as they try to become a little tighter at the back.

Ipswich Town make £16m offer to sign "explosive" player

As they close in on the signing of Godfrey, according to The Athletic, Ipswich have also made a £16 million offer to sign Ben Doak from Liverpool this month, but it is a bid that has been turned down.

Doak, who has been described as being “explosive” by Aston Villa’s John McGinn, is currently on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough. The winger joined Boro at the end of the summer transfer window, and so far, it has been an impressive spell, as he’s contributed goals and assists to help Michael Carrick’s side into play-off contention.

The Athletic reports that Ipswich made a £16 million bid to sign Doak, who has been capped six times by Scotland, but it has been rejected by Liverpool. This offer comes after Crystal Palace made a £15 million bid to sign the Scottish winger on Friday.

Ben Doak's Middlesbrough stats Apps 21 Goals 2 Assists 6

Liverpool are said to be pleased with the progress that Doak has made while on loan at the Riverside Stadium, and their preference is for him to remain at Middlesbrough until the end of the campaign. Doak has featured 10 times for Liverpool so far, and while he has yet to score or register an assist, he is held in high regard by the Merseysiders. However, Ipswich may be tempted to make a new and improved offer for Doak to test the resolve of Liverpool, as McKenna looks to improve his side further.