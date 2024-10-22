Ipswich Town could now sell star striker Liam Delap in the January transfer window to a Premier League rival, according to a new report.

Delap a shining light in Ipswich Town's start to Premier League season

The Tractor Boys and Kieran McKenna are still searching for their first Premier League win of the 2024/25 season, with the latest setback coming at Portman Road against Everton. McKenna’s side fell to a frustrating 2-0 defeat to the Toffees, with first-half goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Michael Keane enough to earn the visitors three points.

It has been a disappointing start to the campaign, but one shining light has been the form of forward Delap after his permanent move from Manchester City in the summer.

Delap netted his first goal for the club against Fulham and followed that up with a brace against Aston Villa and another in the loss to West Ham before the international break.

McKenna has praised Delap’s start to life at Portman Road, saying: “Liam has had a very good start. He is a young striker who has had three loans in the Championship and he is still finding his way in the game.

“His body has developed a lot over the last 12 months, which I think is important for a forward player playing in the physicality of the Premier League and even in the Championship. He is developing well.

“For 21 years of age, the start he has had in the Premier League is really promising. But it is a handful of games and he knows there is still a long road ahead of him and lots of things to still improve on. He has made some really good first strides though.”

However, his impressive form has caught the eye of a number of Premier League rivals, with a concerning transfer update now emerging.

Tottenham leading race to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town

According to Caught Offside, Tottenham are considering a move to sign Delap from Ipswich Town in January. The report states that Ipswich have an asking price of €40m (£33.3m) when it comes to the £20,000-a-week forward, with Arsenal, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and former club Manchester City also keen.

Ipswich are prepared to evaluate offers for Delap in the New Year and would make a huge profit on the initial £15m they spent in the summer, should they accept a £33m+ offer.

Ipswich Town record departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Tyrone Mings Bournemouth €11.3m Connor Wickham Sunderland €9m Richard Wright Arsenal €9m Kieron Dyer Newcastle €9m Titus Bramble Newcastle €6.8m

It is Spurs who are leading the race for Delap’s services, though, and any exit over £30m would smash the club’s current transfer sale. For now, Delap will be looking to continue his solid start to the campaign, hoping that more goals in the top flight will translate into Premier League wins for the Tractor Boys.