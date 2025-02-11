Ipswich Town have made an out-of-window move to sign a young attacker from Premier League rivals Arsenal, it has been reported.

Ipswich Town’s January signings

The Tractor Boys were relatively busy in the January transfer window, bringing in four new players for the second half of the season. The first to arrive was centre-back Ben Godfrey from Atalanta on loan until the end of the campaign. He was then joined by winger Jaden Philogene on a permanent transfer from Aston Villa.

Ipswich Town's next five Premier League fixtures Date Aston Villa vs Ipswich Town 15 February Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Hotspur 22 February Man Utd vs Ipswich Town 26 February Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town 8 March Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest 15 March

Then, Ipswich secured the services of attacking midfielder Julio Enciso on loan from Brighton. To round things off for Kieran McKenna’s side, Ipswich signed goalkeeper Alex Palmer from Championship side West Brom on deadline day.

Talking after signing Palmer for £2m last week, McKenna said: “With Christian (Walton) out the department was short with just Aro (Muric) and Cieran Slicker, who is very talented but who hasn’t played as many senior games, so we felt it was important to add.

“Alex coming in gives us another experienced goalkeeper, strengthens the unit and gives us the option to make decisions that we think are going to be best for the team.

“He’s (Palmer) certainly a good communicator – that's one of his strengths. Christian has specialisms different to Aro, who has got different specialisms to Alex and Cieran Slicker. We just expect each of them to bring the very best of themselves to the team."