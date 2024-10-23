Ipswich Town chiefs have been left unhappy with summer signing Kalvin Phillips, according to a new report.

Ipswich Town still searching for first Premier League win after busy summer

The Tractor Boys and Kieran McKenna are still searching for their first Premier League victory of the 2024/25 season, with Saturday’s defeat to Everton making it eight without a win in the top flight.

Ipswich have drawn four of those eight games and remain outside the relegation zone, but goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Michael Keane were enough for the Toffees to hand McKenna’s side a second home Premier League defeat.

Talking after the game, McKenna said: "It ended up being a poor day for us. The first half was pretty even but at the moment the moments are going against us. It was an error from us for the first goal and the over-rule for penalty is a very surprising one considering everything I've been told about clear and obvious - that makes it 1-1 and shortly after we didn't defend a corner well enough in the second phase.

"We knew it would be a challenging season and the step up into the Premier League was always going to be a big challenge. In eight games we've got a result in four of them. We know where we need to improve and it's up to us to turn those margins in our favour. The last two games have got away from us."

One player to start at Portman Road was Phillips, who has now made five league starts since joining on loan from Manchester City in what was a busy summer window for the newly promoted side.

Ipswich Town's summer signings 2024 Player Fee (Transfermarkt) Omari Hutchinson €23.5m Jacob Greaves €21.5m Liam Delap €17.85m Jack Clarke €17.7m Dara O'Shea €14.2m Sammie Szmodics €10.6m Arijanet Muric €9.55m Chiedoze Ogbene €9.5m Conor Townsend €590k Jens Cajuste Loan Kalvin Phillips Loan Ben Johnson Free

The 28-year-old only managed 71 minutes on the weekend and has only played 90 minutes once for his new side, and it looks as if those behind the scenes aren’t too impressed with the £150,000-a-week star.

Ipswich Town chiefs not happy with Kalvin Phillips

As shared by Football Insider, Ipswich Town chiefs are not happy with Phillips and specifically, the condition he is in.

The report adds that Ipswich are “amazed” at Phillips’ lack of mobility and running power, whereas ‘insiders say his condition is nowhere near the level of a top Premier League footballer’.

Phillips is comfortably Ipswich’s highest-paid player in 2024/25 but has been the club’s 12th-best performer in the Premier League so far, as per WhoScored, averaging a match rating of 6.36/10.

Those at Portman Road don’t seem too happy with what they’re seeing at this moment in time, and it’ll be interesting to see if Phillips continues in McKenna’s starting XI over the coming months.