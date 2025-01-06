Ipswich Town are looking to raid the Championship once more as they eye up a new forward for Kieran McKenna in January, in a bid to secure their Premier League survival.

Ipswich looking for January signings

Currently struggling for survival in the Premier League, Ipswich Town are hoping to use the January transfer window to bolster their chances of the club avoiding an immediate return to the Championship.

They are closing in on the signing of former Everton defender Ben Godfrey, who is set to join the club after a torrid spell at Atalanta and will provide cover across the backline for McKenna's side after injuries to Axel Tuanzebe and Chiedozie Ogbene.

The England international is expected to be announced as early as Monday, having completed his medical at Portman Road over the weekend.

There is also a desire to strengthen their attack, with the East Anglian outfit over-reliant on Liam Delap and among the lowest scorers in the Premier League. Having missed out on Jaden Philogene in the summer, they are now reigniting their interest in the Aston Villa man after he was made available on loan by the midlands outfit.

Fewest goals scored in the Premier League Southampton 12 Everton 15 Ipswich 18 Crystal Palace 21 Manchester United 21

Elsewhere, they have been named as one of the sides chasing a deal to sign impressive Liverpool teenager Ben Doak, who is currently showcasing his talents on loan with Middlesbrough. However, Liverpool's reported £30m asking price may prove prohibitive after an initial £16m offer was rejected.

Now, they have turned their attentions back to the Championship in hopes of beating one of their relegation rivals to a deal.

Ipswich eyeing versatile forward

That is according to a report from The Boot Room, which claims that Kieran McKenna's side are eyeing up a move to sign Haji Wright this January.

The USMNT forward has grabbed seven goals and an assist so far this season, despite injury restricting him to just 1000 minutes in the Championship. Featuring both as a central striker and a left-winger, the 26-year-old USA international has been injured since November but is expected to return to action this month.

However, it is claimed that "Wright is now ready to make a move to the top-flight" in order to take the next step in his career, with relegation-threatened duo Ipswich Town and Leicester City both keen on securing his goalscoring abilities.

For their part, it is added that "Coventry would be open to selling" provided that they "double their original investment", pricing him at around £16m just 18 months on from his £8m arrival.

Able to play alongside Delap, Wright could also offer some much-needed cover for the highly-rated striker, who has reportedly caught the eye of Chelsea this season already with his performances and could be in the shop window in the near future should he continue to impress.

With goals worth their weight in gold for both the Foxes and Ipswich in the coming months, signing Wright could prove a shrewd move, especially given Ipswich's recent success recruiting from England's second tier.