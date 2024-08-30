Ipswich Town are now in talks to sign a new striker alternative to target Armando Broja, according to Sky Sports.

Ipswich Town's summer signings

After defeats to two of last season's top three to kick off the new season, Ipswich have continued to splash the cash in a bid to ensure Premier League survival come the end of the campaign.

Kieran McKenna's ranks have already been strengthened significantly this summer following back-to-back promotions to the top tier of English football, with 12 new faces arriving at Portman Road in the off-season.

Ipswich Town's new signings summer 2024 Player Fee (as per Transfermarkt) Omari Hutchinson €23.5m Jacob Greaves €21.5m Liam Delap €17.85m Jack Clarke €17.7m Dara O'Shea €14.2m Sammie Szmodics €10.6m Arijanet Muric €9.55m Chiedoze Ogbene €9.5m Conor Townsend €590k Jens Cajuste Loan Kalvin Phillips Loan Ben Johnson Free

They remain active in the transfer window though, and are keen to recruit another striker before the window slams shut. They had earmarked Armando Broja as their no.1 target, and had even seemingly agreed a loan deal with an obligation to buy the Albanian for £30m if they clinched survival, but the move fell through.

Though David Ornstein now reports talks are back on with Chelsea in the final hours of the window, it appears that the Tractor Boys have also eyed up an alternative should they fail to land the 22-year-old, having already seen several bids rejected.

Ipswich Town in talks for another Championship star

Having already poached last season's Championship top goalscorer this summer, Ipswich seem set to try and turn to England's second tier once more amid claims from Sky Sports that they are still in talks to land Emmanuel Latte Lath from Middlesbrough.

The Boro striker scored 16 times in the Championship last season and is already up and running this season, finding the net against Swansea City on the first day of the season.

He drew high praise from teammate Luke Ayling in the second half of last season, who dubbed him a "dream to play with" and praised his hard-working playstyle.

"For the first few games I was here he was out injured. Once he came back, I noticed immediately what a good player he is. He’s a dream to play with.

"He runs his socks off up there, he’s so strong for such a little man, and he leaps so well too. I’ve got a few assists from him where I know that if I put it into an area, he will probably be there. He’s made me look a bit better with my crossing! I’ve really enjoyed playing with him."

Sky Sports add that Ipswich are "confident they’ll make one deal happen" out of Broja and the 25-year-old Ivorian, though no potential fee is mentioned in their discussions. It is unlikely that Latte Lath's £10,000 a week wages will be a problem for the newly promoted side.

For McKenna, a striker could cap what has been a transfer window beyond even the most optimistic Ipswich's fans hopes.