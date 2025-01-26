After already welcoming Jaden Philogene and Julio Enciso this month, Ipswich Town are now reportedly leading the race to sign another attacker before the deadline for Kieran McKenna.

Ipswich transfer news

On course to suffer an instant return to the Championship, Ipswich had no choice but to turn towards the transfer market this month and welcome both Philogene and Enciso. Two impressive acquisitions, with the latter particularly standing out, McKenna will be hoping to see the duo make more of an impact than they did against Premier League leaders Liverpool in what was always going to be an uphill battle for his side.

Recent arrival Enciso will certainly be looking to make his mark in the coming weeks following a surprise loan move from Brighton & Hove Albion. He told the official Ipswich website after putting pen to paper this week: “I am so happy to be here.

"The conversations with the Manager have been good. I am very grateful to him and the Club for believing in me. I can’t wait to get going. I’m a real fighter and I will do my best in every game.”

The Brighton loanee may not be the last name through the door, however. According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Ipswich have made their first approach to sign Ryan One from Sheffield United and are now leading the race to secure the 18-year-old's signature after previous claims suggested those at Portman Road were close to making an offer for One.

The Championship youngster is already making his mark on senior football for the Blades and is undoubtedly one to watch. With Liverpool also reportedly interested as well as Brighton and Tottenham, Ipswich may have to act quickly if they are to secure his signature before the deadline on February 3.

Whilst the young Scot is unlikely to make an immediate impact, he is certainly one for the future whether that's at Portman Road or elsewhere.

"Explosive" One could be shrewd long-term signing

More often than not, Ipswich are unsurprisingly relying on Liam Delap to produce a moment of magic to drag them out of the depths of potential defeat. The trouble with that is, as talented as Delap is, he cannot drag The Tractor Boys to survival single-handedly and desperately needs some added firepower alongside him, be it as soon as possible or in the coming years.

One, a rising star, may not make an immediate impact, but getting senior opportunities at the highest level could accelerate his push to realise his potential, especially under the guidance of McKenna. Described as "explosive" by Scottish football experts Scotball, the Sheffield United man remains one to watch amid such reported interest.

With just over a week remaining until the transfer window slams shut, Ipswich could yet add to the arrivals of Philogene and Enciso.