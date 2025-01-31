Ipswich Town are working to sign a new international forward before Monday evening’s transfer deadline.

Ipswich Town's January signings so far

The Tractor Boys have been busy so far in 2025, adding a number of new players to Kieran McKenna’s squad as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Ipswich Town's January signings From Ben Godfrey (loan) Atalanta Jaden Philogene Aston Villa Julio Enciso (loan) Brighton

However, another attacking addition could be on the way to Portman Road, especially after Ali Al-Hamadi’s move to Stoke City. When asked earlier this month if he would like another striker to rival Liam Delap and George Hirst, McKenna said:

"We'll have to wait and see. Look, we'll go to the last day and try to improve the squad in any way possible. We have enough depth in the squad. It's only if we can add players who we think can have a really big impact on the starting 11 or the matchday squad and improve us over the remaining games. If we can do that, we'll do it. If that's not possible we have good depth, everyone's on board and everyone's hungry.

"When you do your best you can only ever be satisfied. We worked hard in the summer, we're working hard now and we worked hard in between to try and improve the squad as much as we can.

"That's really, really hard to do when you're a club that's come from where we've come from. It's a real challenge and balancing act in so many different things.

"We've got ourselves into a position where we have good depth, a good mix of qualities throughout the squad and a group of players desperate to do well. That's a pretty good place to be.”

They have been linked with Sheffield United youngster Ryan One in recent days, but a new experienced target has emerged.

Ipswich Town working to sign striker Bayo

According to reports in France, Ipswich Town are making a move to sign Lille striker Mohamed Bayo before February 3. The report states that Ipswich have made concrete steps to sign Bayo, as have Turkish side Besiktas, with a decision to be made on his future very soon.

Bayo is reportedly expected to leave Lille before the deadline, and a move to England with Ipswich appears to be possible.

The 26-year-old is a Guinea international and has spent his entire club career in France, coming through at Clermont Foot before his move to Lille in 2022.

In total, Bayo has scored 76 career goals for club and country and is under contract with Lille until 2027, so it will be interesting to see what kind of fee the forward may move for.

Transfermarkt value the striker at just €4m, so perhaps Ipswich could land the attacker for a similar sum, making this one to watch.