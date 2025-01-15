Ipswich Town have received a permanent January transfer offer to sell a player who Kieran McKenna has previously called "powerful".

Ipswich Town transfer rumours

The Tractor Boys have been active in the winter market, making Ben Godfrey the club’s first signing of 2025. The former Norwich City defender joined on loan for the second half of the season from Serie A side Atalanta and made his debut for the club against Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup.

Next to arrive at Portman Road will be winger Jaden Philogene. Ipswich agreed on a permanent transfer to sign Philogene from Aston Villa, who have since bolstered their attacking ranks with the arrival of Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund.

After Philogene, attention at Ipswich could be on outgoings, with Mckenna admitting defender Harry Clarke could leave on loan before the deadline.

“There’s a possibility that Harry Clarke will go out on loan. Me and Harry have had those conversations. He’s an important player for us, a very good player. He played through some injury at the back end of last season and had a big surgery in the summer, so he’s missed a few months of football.

“He’s had some minutes now in the Premier League, some exposure. But of course, for his age, as a young defender, it’s important to be getting minutes regularly for his progression and his role at the club. If everything is in a good place in the squad over the next week or two from an availability point of view, then there’s a chance that Harry will go out on loan to get some regular playing time, to keep pushing with his development.

“That’s the only one, really. Other than that, the squad is pretty tight at the moment. Everyone’s got a really clear role in the team and I wouldn’t expect too many changes to that in the next couple of weeks.”

One player already out on loan is centre-back George Edmundson, who is at Middlesbrough. There have been reports that Michael Carrick’s side were plotting a permanent January move for the Ipswich man, and it looks as if that offer has been made.

Middlesbrough make permanent bid to Ipswich Town for George Edmundson

According to Football Insider, Ipswich have received and rejected a permanent offer from Middlesbrough for Edmundson. The 27-year-old has been a regular for Boro under Carrick, and reporter Stuart Watson has provided further details on the bid that was made, claiming it was worth £350,000.

Edmundson is out of contract at Portman Road at the end of the season, and it looks as if Ipswich are open to selling for the right price, so it will be interesting if Boro return with an improved offer before the deadline.

McKenna has previously hailed the defender, who he chose to play against Liam Delap last season against Hull City, saying: "I just wanted to put George in tonight. We thought he’s been training really well, has played really well in the cup competitions and I thought his qualities tonight against Liam Delap would be really important.

“There are not many more powerful runners than George so we thought we'd put him up against one of the more powerful runners in the league."