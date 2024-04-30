Ipswich Town have not been in England’s top flight since 2002, with the Tractor Boys becoming Championship regulars over the last two decades.

Things hit a new low in 2019 when they sank to the third tier for the first time in nearly 30 years. Paul Lambert’s side finished rock bottom of the Championship and spent four years in League One before Kieran McKenna took them up in his first full season at the helm.

And rather than focus on consolidating their second-tier status like Plymouth Argyle, who beat them to the League One title last year, Ipswich have even bigger dreams, with the Premier League potentially just two games away.

Guaranteed a top-three finish this term, it has been a remarkable campaign from all those involved at Portman Road. But who are the players that have taken the Tractor Boys this far, and who could shine for them in the Premier League next season?

Football FanCast takes a look at their current squad to have played at least one game, ranked by their Championship goal involvement during the 2023/24 season, with the help of stats from WhoScored.

Ipswich Town players: 2023/24 Championship Player Joined club Apps Goals Assists Leif Davis Jul 2022 41 2 18 Conor Chaplin Jul 2021 43 13 7 Nathan Broadhead Jan 2023 37 13 3 Omari Hutchinson Jul 2023 42 9 5 George Hirst Jul 2023 24 7 6 Sam Morsy Aug 2021 40 3 5 Wes Burns Jul 2021 33 5 3 Kieffer Moore Feb 2024 16 6 1 Kayden Jackson Aug 2018 27 3 3 Marcus Harness Jul 2022 34 4 1 Jeremy Sarmiento Jan 2024 18 3 1 Ali Al-Hamadi Jan 2024 14 4 0 Massimo Luongo Jan 2023 41 3 0 Jack Taylor Jul 2023 31 2 1 Luke Woolfenden Jul 2017 40 1 1 Cameron Burgess Aug 2021 37 1 1 Harry Clarke Jan 2023 35 1 1 Brandon Williams Aug 2023 15 2 0 Axel Tuanzebe Sep 2023 16 0 1 George Edmundson Jul 2021 9 0 1 Cameron Humphreys Jul 2022 3 0 1 Vaclav Hladky Jul 2021 44 0 0 Lewis Travis Jan 2024 9 0 0 Janoi Donacien Jan 2019 3 0 0 Dominic Ball Jul 2022 10 0 0 Gerrard Buabo Jul 2021 1 0 0 Sone Aluko Aug 2021 1 0 0

All data correct as of 29th April 2024.

Sone Aluko

Forward

Sone Aluko is one of Ipswich’s more experienced players, and although he has played a minimal part in their promotion push with just one league appearance off the bench to date, he remains an important figure for the team off the pitch.

He also scored in the Tractor Boys’ EFL Cup victory over Bristol Rovers back in August.

Gerrard Buabo

Forward

With just three Championship minutes to his name this term, Gerrard Buabo has been firmly on the fringes of the first team in recent months. But given he was also handed runouts in Ipswich’s FA Cup run, the 18-year-old could yet be in McKenna’s long-term plans.

Dominic Ball

Midfielder

Dominic Ball has found minutes hard to come by this season, but remains a trusted member of the squad after helping the club to promotion last term.

Ball has struggled with injuries which have restricted his time in Ipswich colours, though he is an experienced player at this level, having previously turned out for QPR and Rotherham United, as well as Rangers when the Scottish giants were in the Championship.

Janoi Donacien

Defender

St Lucia international Janoi Donacien is another who has been unlucky with injury, as a groin problem has severely derailed his campaign, having been a mainstay as Ipswich won promotion from League One. He started each of Ipswich’s opening three games but has not featured for the first team since November.

Lewis Travis

Midfielder

Lewis Travis has become a useful option for McKenna’s side since joining on loan in January from Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Yet to lose in Ipswich colours ahead of their trip to Coventry, Travis’ highlight arguably came on his debut when his defence-splitting pass helped Kayden Jackson to score a vital equaliser in their comeback win over Sunderland.

Vaclav Hladky

Goalkeeper

Vaclav Hladky has more minutes under his belt than any other Ipswich player, with the Czech shot-stopper closing in on 4,000 at the time of writing.

A vital component of the team’s success this year, Hladky is also no stranger to a yellow card - he picked three in Ipswich’s opening six games. However, he has also been impressive in penalty shootouts at his previous clubs, so could be worth considering as a budget goalkeeper in next season’s Fantasy League.

Cameron Humphreys

Midfielder

Cameron Humphreys became a key player in last year’s promotion run, but has had to be patient for opportunities this term, having mainly featured in Ipswich’s cup fixtures.

Humphreys’ best moment in his limited Championship minutes this term came in the dramatic 2-2 draw at Birmingham City in November, when he kept Omari Hutchinson’s cross alive before Marcus Harness superbly volleyed home.

George Edmundson

Defender

A stalwart since joining the club three years ago, George Edmundson has been in and out of the starting XI this year. However, he has been dependable when called upon, with Ipswich losing in just one of his nine Championship appearances to date.

His one assist this term proved crucial too, as the Tractor Boys battled to a 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion at Portman Road. With European experience also behind him, you would doubt the step up to the Premier League would faze him.

Axel Tuanzebe

Defender

Axel Tuanzebe made his name at Manchester United, and via loan spells in the Championship and Italy’s Serie A, the DR Congo defender joined Ipswich’s promotion push after finding himself without a club in the summer.

His versatility has come to the fore in more recent months, with the defender filling in at right-back in 10 of Ipswich’s last 12 games, of which they lost just one.

Brandon Williams

Defender

Another talent from Man Utd’s production line is Brandon Williams, who has spent the current season on loan at Portman Road. Unfortunately for the 23-year-old, he has suffered multiple injury setbacks this term.

He had started the season in impressive fashion, too, having grabbed an important equaliser at Huddersfield Town before scoring again in Ipswich’s win over Preston in October, all while ending on the winning side in eight of his first ten matches.

Harry Clarke

Defender

A trustworthy defender who can play across the backline, Harry Clarke is one of Ipswich’s own looking to spur them on towards the Premier League.

Formerly a part of Arsenal’s youth team, Ipswich-born Clarke joined the club midway through the club’s successful promotion campaign and has barely looked back. He could start planning a return to the Emirates Stadium in Ipswich colours by the time the weekend is over.

Cameron Burgess

Defender

One of the team’s regulars. Cameron Burgess has been a mainstay in Ipswich’s defence, and would have been a near-ever-present had he not travelled with Australia to the Asian Cup, where he appeared twice.

Ipswich won just once without him during that period, so it could be argued they’d be up already had he stayed at home.

Luke Woolfenden

Defender

Often marshalling the defence alongside Burgess is Luke Woolfenden, who has worked his way through the club’s academy ranks to become one of Ipswich’s key players.

While keeping goals out is his forte, he can also be a threat at the other end, having scored against Stoke City early in the campaign and played a part in Omari Hutchinson’s exquisite finish against Hull City last time out.

Jack Taylor

Midfielder

Joining the club in the summer, Jack Taylor has been one of Kieran McKenna’s most-used substitutes in his first year at the club.

At the time of writing, Taylor had been summoned from the bench 24 times during the Championship campaign, while he has nevertheless proved his worth to the team, chipping in with a crucial assist in the dramatic 3-2 win over Southampton and playing a starring role from kick-off in November’s win against Swansea City.

Massimo Luongo

Midfielder

Experienced at Championship level, Australia international Massimo Luongo is in his second spell at Ipswich, having had a brief loan spell in the 2012/13 season.

Luongo has unsurprisingly been a key player in their surge towards the top flight, with 41 appearances so far, with all but six of them starts. He also chips in with the odd goal, as he did in April’s battling draw with Middlesbrough that could make all the difference come the end of the campaign.

Ali Al-Hamadi

Forward

Ali Al-Hamadi joined in January from AFC Wimbledon, where he excelled before earning a move up two divisions to join Ipswich’s Premier League bid.

Al-Hamadi has had his ups and downs in Ipswich blue, including scoring and missing a penalty in the pulsating 3-2 victory over Bristol City. The Iraq international also represented his country at the Asian Cup, playing 90 minutes in a group-stage win against Vietnam.

Jeremy Sarmiento

Forward

Another January arrival, Jeremy Sarmiento has helped freshen up the Tractor Boys’ attack in the new year. The Brighton loanee spent the first half of the Championship season at West Brom, but has arguably enjoyed a more positive experience at Portman Road thus far.

Whether he will follow Ipswich into the Premier League should they win promotion remains to be seen, but he has more than played his part in keeping Ipswich in the running, thanks to crucial strikes against Leicester City, as well as versus Southampton in the run-in.

Marcus Harness

Forward

Marcus Harness has proved to be a key squad player for Ipswich this season. With only seven starts in the league to his name, he has had to be patient for his chances, though he has racked up nearly 40 games in all competitions this term.

His double away to Birmingham is without doubt the finest example of what he can bring to the team, and while he has not scored since then, it is clear that McKenna has viewed him as a powerful option to help chase and close out key results throughout the campaign.

Kayden Jackson

Forward

In a similar vein to Harness, Kayden Jackson is another who has had to feed off scraps, with the second-highest scorers in the Championship in fine form in front of goal all year.

Jackson has played his own part, not only this season, but since joining the club back when they were Championship strugglers in 2018/19.

Looking to head out the other end of the division this time around, Jackson has often shown his prowess as an impact sub, including when setting up Hutchinson for (another) dramatic late winner at home to Rotherham within minutes of coming onto the pitch.

Kieffer Moore

Forward

Kieffer Moore has been an inspired winter signing, with the Bournemouth loanee knowing exactly what it takes to escape the Championship, having helped the Cherries to promotion a couple of years ago.

Moore has seamlessly slotted into the Ipswich ranks and will be remembered as a key part of their season, even if his time at Portman Road does not extend beyond the summer.

He scored six in his first nine games, including a clincher on a tense afternoon at Plymouth.