Ipswich Town's latest transfer business shows off a club that isn't content with just simply making up the numbers in the Premier League and enjoying the ride whilst it happens.

Instead, Kieran McKenna and Co want to stay up and thrive in the top flight if possible.

Splashing the cash to sign the likes of Omari Hutchinson, Jacob Greaves and Liam Delap - with both Delap and Hutchinson costing the Tractor Boys almost £40m alone - the Suffolk club will hope these bold purchases can help them keep their heads above water in the tough top division.

More ambitious buys could be soon on their way, including this potential deal for a new well-rounded midfielder on loan, who is attracting interest from the likes of Inter Milan away from being linked with a switch to Ipswich.

Ipswich contemplating ambitious loan swoop

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ipswich are looking at snapping up the services of breakout Venezia star Tanner Tessman on loan this frantic transfer window, with Inter closing in on a permanent deal to sign him.

The two-time USA international starred last season for his current Italian employers as they successfully won promotion up to Serie A, which has alerted the reigned top-flight champions in Italy to his services, but they will allow him to leave on loan to further cut his teeth.

Feyenoord are also reportedly interested in the skilful 22-year-old, whilst Everton are also actively trying to strike up a deal with Inter, away from Ipswich's keen interest in the midfielder.

What Tessman can offer Ipswich

Tessman could shine at Portman Road next campaign, with the Venezia ace a well-rounded individual who would suit McKenna's gung-ho approach in attack, whilst also enabling the Tractor Boys to have another competent holding midfield partner alongside Sam Morsy.

The 32-year-old Ipswich captain could be a perfect partner for a growing Tessman to lean on in the Premier League, developing his game further, before heading back to Italy to try and make a name for himself at the San Siro.

Wildly described as a player who is like "[Manue] Locatelli and [Declan] Rice rolled into one" by football analyst Ben Mattinson, Tessman starred last campaign as a goalscoring midfield option, but also as a brute force capable of breaking up play from deep, and then orchestrating his own forward moves.

Tessman would score six goals and pick up three assists from 39 Venezia appearances last season on the way to his side's triumphant promotion, but when casting an eye at the table below, he's far more than just a presence who will bag some goals and set up teammates for chances.

Tessman's FBref numbers over the last year vs Morsy Stat - per 90 mins Tessman Morsy Total shots 1.72 0.82 Shot-creating actions 3.32 2.88 Attempted passes 61.70 66.93 Pass completion % 80.2% 84.9% Progressive passes 6.93 6.77 Progressive carries 1.72 1.20 Successful take-ons 0.92 0.60 Progressive passes received 1.72 1.01 Tackles 1.20 2.86 Interceptions 0.94 0.82 Blocks 1.09 1.27 Clearances 1.80 1.01 Aerials won 1.00 0.72 Stats by FBref

Tessman actually betters Morsy in a number of their respective defensive areas, averaging more blocks, clearances and aerials won over the last year, with the potential now for the Venezia man to strike up a solid midfield partnership with the Egypt international, if a move gets over the line.

Massimo Luongo is also in the mix in the holding midfield positions, as McKenna starts to have the best possible selection conundrums to solve, as opposed to struggling to have significant depth for the might of the Premier League.

Ipswich would have only dreamed about being linked with the likes of Tessman back when they were swamped in League One, as the Tractor Boys continue to press on and sign more gems for their maiden voyage up to the elite division.