Ipswich Town supporters will be nervously counting down the days until the Premier League season finally gets underway, as the tense Tractor Boys get thrown straight into the thick of it versus Liverpool on the opening day.

Manchester City are then the next almighty test of Kieran McKenna's side's character, but those high-profile contests won't determine whether the Suffolk outfit stay up or go down come the end of the 38-game marathon.

The popular former Manchester United figure will want more bodies in through the door before the end of the month to help his underdogs pull off another incredible feat and try to survive, with this out-there target now on the agenda from Serie A.

Ipswich looking at another defensive addition

According to Italian football outlet Calcio Mercato, AC Milan defender Fode Ballo-Toure is being talked about as a potential Ipswich Town purchase this summer, with the left-back's agent attempting to win him a deal to the Premier League this campaign away from Italy, having offered him to McKenna and co.

Watford and Leeds United are also named as interested parties from England, but Ballo-Toure is keen on the idea of playing top-flight football in his potential new surroundings, if he is to move away from the esteemed Rossoneri for pastures new.

What Ballo-Toure can offer Ipswich

Having played in the Premier League with Fulham on loan previously, Ballo-Toure could be seen as an instant upgrade on another new Ipswich recruit in the form of Conor Townsend, with the Senegalese full-back even lining up to play in the Champions League during his underwhelming time at the San Siro to date.

Moreover, when looking at the 27-year-old's numbers for his previous employers over his disappointing time with Milan, he could well be a more attack-oriented option over the steady ex-West Bromwich Albion man, which will suit Ipswich more if they need another gung-ho presence down the left if Leif Davis is sidelined.

The £20k-per-week defender - as per Capology - has also shown his attacking credentials in flashes for Milan too, seen in this last-gasp winner he managed against Empoli during the 2022/23 season, which remains the only effort that has found the back of the net from 26 games for the Serie A giants.

However, his Ligue 1 days before a move to Italy transpired saw the experienced talent perform as a far more confident and consistent presence when bombing forward, with nine assists registered from 108 French top division clashes.

Townsend's regular season numbers for West Brom (23/24) Stat - per 90 mins* Townsend Games played 42 Goals scored 0 Assists 4 Big chances created 6 Interceptions* 0.7 Tackles* 1.3 Ball recoveries* 3.0 Clearances* 2.1 Clean sheets 11 Total duels won* 3.8 Stats by Sofascore

Looking at Townsend, compared next to Ballo-Toure, the former Baggies man wouldn't exactly thrill Ipswich supporters next season if he was thrown into the deep end of the starting XI.

Mustering up four assists last season, the 31-year-old will worry his position in the Ipswich pecking order will be troubled if the Senegalese defender joins this summer, knowing what his counterpart has been capable of previously in his career when at his A-Game.

Struggling to make an impact for Fulham last campaign whilst on loan, with just eight games handed to him in total across the 2023/24 season, Ballo-Toure will hope he gets another opportunity to shine again in the tough league with the Tractor Boys, even with Townsend already boosting the left-back spot.

The African full-back was even described as being "talented" by Cottagers Head of Football Operations Tony Khan when the move to Fulham was unveiled, only for it to go rather pear-shaped.

Yet, Townsend has a relegation on his CV when last playing in the Premier League, and with McKenna in charge who loves attack-minded footballers and has turned Davis into an assist machine, Ballo-Toure could well shine for the Suffolk club if he is signed ahead of the new season finally kicking off soon.