Ipswich Town supporters would have been understandably despondent when news filtered through that Nathan Broadhead had picked up a serious injury in pre-season training, with the former Everton youth player turned Tractor Boys star now ruled out of action for a number of months.

Broadhead's 13 goals in Championship action last season were key in helping his side get over the line and win automatic promotion come the end of the dramatic 46-game schedule, but Kieran McKenna will now have to make do without the 26-year-old gem operating down the left flank for the time being.

To fix the issue of the exciting Welshman now being sidelined, the new Premier League outfit could attempt to recruit this promising ace, who has just been relegated back down to the second tier.

Ipswich plotting move for Burnley ace

According to a report by Football Insider, McKenna and Co are keen on adding Burnley attacker Wilson Odobert to their roster this off-season, acting potentially as a quickfire replacement for the now injury-stricken Broadhead.

The report further explains that Ipswich's pursuit for the young Clarets winger is also down to the lack of success the Tractor Boys faced in the transfer market surrounding a deal to land Jaden Philogene-Bidace, with the tricky ex-Hull City man relocating to Villa Park in the end over making the move to Portman Road.

The Burnley number 47 could well offer Ipswich another bright spark in attack next season if signed, therefore, having stylishly gone about his business at Turf Moor last campaign, even when the Clarets were constantly swamped in a battle against the drop.

Odobert will hope he can sign on the dotted line in Suffolk and help his new employers stay put in the Premier League, allowing McKenna to have fewer selection headaches to worry about, with Broadhead in the Portman Road treatment room.

What Odobert can offer Ipswich

Broadhead hasn't ever really been given the opportunity to cut his teeth in the men's game at the very top of English football yet, with just one solitary professional appearance being gifted to him in the Premier League when on the books at Everton.

On the contrary, the £10k-per-week forward - as per Capology - now has a full top-flight campaign under his belt, and although his side did fall through the relegation trap door come the end of it all, the French winger was a constant source of entertainment and thrills for the Turf Moor faithful during bleak times.

Odobert's numbers in the Premier League (23/24) Stat - per 90 mins* Odobert Games played 29 Goals scored 3 Assists 2 Shots* 1.7 Touches* 32.5 Big chances missed 2 Big chances created 7 Stats by Sofascore

Odobert would help himself to three goals and two assists from 29 games in total for the Clarets in the top division, with Ipswich hopeful he can explode into life even further if he does take the plunge to play in Suffolk, with sublime long-range strikes like the one against Fulham above in his back pocket.

Obviously, filling in for Broadhead is going to be a tough ask, especially when you consider the ex-Everton youngster hit double figures for goals last season, but Odobert will be up for testing himself in a new environment.

He could come into his own even more next to the likes of fellow raw young talents in Liam Delap and Omari Hutchinson who have also joined the building this summer.

Described as being an "extraordinary" talent by football journalist Andrés Onrubia Ramos when he was still playing in his native France with Troyes, McKenna will hope signing Odobert is a masterstroke purchase if pulled off, with Broadhead then returning into the thick of it down the line with competition for his spot in place.