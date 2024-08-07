Ipswich Town have made contact over the signing of an "excellent" new target in the summer transfer window, according to a new update from Italy.

Ipswich transfer news

Kieran McKenna's side are close to opening their Premier League account, following two stunning back-to-back promotions from League One and the Championship, with a mouthwatering home clash with Liverpool arriving on August 17th.

Summer signings were always essential, in order for Ipswich to have enough quality to compete in the top flight, and some eye-catching business has been completed. Omari Hutchinson, Jacob Greaves and Liam Delap have all arrived for relatively large fees, coming in from Chelsea, Hull City and Manchester City, respectively, but further signings would be ideal before the window slams shut.

Sunderland ace Jack Clarke has emerged as an option, having excelled for the Black Cats in recent years, while another Championship star, Sammie Szmodics, has also been linked with a summer move to Portman Road, having outscored everyone in the division for Blackburn Rovers last season.

Another attacking player, Wilson Odobert, is another reported target for Ipswich, as they look to prise him away from Burnley, promising him Premier League football instead of him being back in the Championship with the Clarets. The 19-year-old is a player with so much potential, scoring three goals and registering two assists in the top flight in 2023/24.

According to Corriere dello Sport [via Sport Witness], Ipswich have made contact over the signing of Napoli midfielder Jean Cajuste this summer. The report does not specify whether contact has been made with the player, the Serie A club or both parties.

The 24-year-old is believed to be "on his way out" of Napoli before the end of this month, with Brentford also battling the Tractor Boys for his services. Leicester City are mentioned, too, while Galatasaray have seen their advances turned down in the past.

Cajuste could feel like a signing of real intent by Ipswich, considering the size of the club he is playing for currently, making 35 appearances for the Serie A giants. He is also a 23-time capped Sweden international, showing that he can play at an extremely high level for an extended period of time now.

The Napoli ace is a former league champion, earning title glory with FC Midtjylland in the Danish Superliga back in the 2019/20 season, and football talent scout Jacek Kulig has hailed him in the past, saying: "21 years of age. Excellent performance in an extremely important game for Midtjylland. The future of Swedish football."

That is a big endorsement, and shows how highly-rated Cajuste has been for a number of years now, and he has the ability to make a big difference for Ipswich in the middle of the park from the off, providing McKenna with much-needed quality, experience and depth.