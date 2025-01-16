Ipswich Town have received four permanent offers to sell a versatile forward in the January transfer window, according to a new report.

Ipswich Town transfer rumours

Kieran McKenna and the Tractor Boys completed their second winter window signing on Wednesday evening, with Jaden Philogene following Ben Godfrey through the Portman Road door.

The winger has signed on a permanent transfer from Premier League rivals Aston Villa and put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Talking after completing his move, Philogene said: “I’m excited to be here and I know there are great players in the squad. I just want to play as much as possible. As a player I like to dribble and link up play and provide goals and assists. I’m looking forward to it.”

McKenna has hinted that attention will now turn to outgoings, with a loan exit for full-back Harry Clarke a possibility. “There’s a possibility that Harry Clarke will go out on loan. Me and Harry have had those conversations. He’s an important player for us, a very good player. He played through some injury at the back end of last season and had a big surgery in the summer, so he’s missed a few months of football.

“He’s had some minutes now in the Premier League, some exposure. But of course, for his age, as a young defender, it’s important to be getting minutes regularly for his progression and his role at the club. If everything is in a good place in the squad over the next week or two from an availability point of view, then there’s a chance that Harry will go out on loan to get some regular playing time, to keep pushing with his development.”

Permanent exits for some players who are still on the books at Portman Road may also be a possibility, though. Middlesbrough have had a bid turned down for loanee George Edmundson, with Ipswich open to selling at the right piece with the defender out of contract in the summer.

Ipswich Town receive 4 bids for versatile forward

Now, another Ipswich Town player is wanted in a full-time January transfer window exit after impressing out on loan. According to The 17, four clubs have made permanent bids to sign Ipswich Town attacker Osman Foyo.

The 20-year-old has been catching the eye out on loan with Chelmsford City in the National League South which has alerted League One side Crawley Town and League Two trio AFC Wimbledon, Port Vale and Colchester United.

The report states that all our clubs have made permanent bids for Foyo and he is set to join one of the sides ‘in the next 10 days with offers lodged and talks over personal terms taking place’.

Foyo scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 21 National League South games for Chelmsford City, so it’s easy to see why he has caught the eye of a number of EFL outfits.

A versatile forward who can play on the right-wing, left-wing or as an attacking midfielder, Foyo was previously on the books of rivals Norwich City before moving to Ipswich in 2023, as per Transfermarkt.

Now, it looks as if he will depart Portman Road for good without making a single first-team appearance under McKenna.