Ipswich Town's fortunes have been transformed under the unbelievable reign of Kieran McKenna to date, with the ex-Manchester United coach turned Tractor Boys boss taking the Suffolk-based side all the way up to the Premier League after joining in League One.

According to Capology, this season has seen Ipswich players rake in an average wage of £9.2k-per-week, with the estimated spend on wages yearly sitting at an eye-watering £13.4m. No doubt, these figures will only skyrocket further when the top-flight starts officially for Ipswich.

Big potential statement buys that might arrive in at Portman Road to help manage the step-up will bump everything up as well, alongside those who got the Tractor Boys up to the top flight wanting a salary increase.

It remains to be seen whether the Suffolk club will be able to stay put in the Premier League, but the figures and the spending going up feels like a certainty. With that being said, FootballFanCast has ranked every Ipswich player in terms of their wages from the 2023/24 season, according to Capology, with a more detailed focus on the top ten earners in particular.

Disclaimer: Only the club and the players themselves truly know their wages, so take each of these figures as you will.

Rank Player Age Wage per week Wage per year Contract expiry date* 1 Axel Tuanzebe 26 £20k £1,040,000 30th June 2024 2 George Hirst 24 £17.1k £890k 30th June 2027 3 Samy Morsy 32 £12.3k £640k 30th June 2024 4 Leif Davis 24 £9.4k £490k 30th June 2025 5 George Edmundson 26 £8.8k £460k 30th June 2025 6 Conor Chaplin 26 £7.5k £390k 30th June 2026 =7 Marcus Harness 27 £6.3k £330k 30th June 2025 =7 Vaclav Hladky 33 £6.3k £330k 30th June 2024 9 Dominic Ball 28 £6.1k £320k 30th June 2024 10 Christian Walton 28 £5.9k £310k 30th June 2025 =11 Wes Burns 29 £5k £260k 30th June 2025 =11 Harry Clarke 22 £5k £260k 30th June 2026 =11 Jack Taylor 25 £5k £260k 30th June 2026 =11 Kayden Jackson 29 £5k £260k 30th June 2024 =11 Massimo Luongo 31 £5k £260k 30th June 2025 =11 Ali Al-Hamadi 21 £5k £260k 30th June 2028 =17 Sone Aluko 34 £4.8k £250k 30th June 2024 =17 Cameron Burgess 28 £4.8k £250k 30th June 2024 19 Janoi Donacien 30 £4.5k £234k 30th June 2024 20 Luke Woolfenden 25 £3.8k £200k 30th June 2024 21 Nathan Broadhead 25 £3k £156k 30th June 2026 =22 Cameron Humphreys 20 £1k £52k 30th June 2026 =22 Cieran Slicker 21 £1k £52k 30th June 2026 Contract expiries via Capology*

Here are the Ipswich top earners in more detail...

10 Christian Walton

£5.9k per week

Christian Walton comes in as the lowest earner of the top ten, which shouldn't be too much of a surprise considering his lack of action for Ipswich this season.

With Vaclav Hladky holding down a spot in-between the sticks for most of the campaign, Walton's game-time as the reserve goalkeeper was reduced to just four starts in all competitions with just one game registered in the Championship.

Looking to be out of contract this June, a report from TEAMTalk at the start of May revealed that a one-year extension was on the table for the £4.3k-per-week man who still now stay put as a reserve figure in the Premier League.

9 Dominic Ball

£6.1k per week

Dominic Ball will hope his future at Portman Road is also secured very soon, with his contract expiring at the end of June, but he might not be as lucky as Walton after finding himself stuck on the periphery for most of this season.

The former Tottenham Hotspur youngster only managed to amass ten second-tier games under McKenna, with the likes of Cameron Burgess and Luke Woolfenden preferred at the heart of defence over the versatile defender.

Capable of playing in the middle of the park also, it looks unlikely that Ball's adaptability will even keep him around with his £6.1k-per-week pay packet arguably burning a hole in Ipswich's back pocket when you consider his fringe presence in the camp.

8 Vaclav Hladky

£6.3k per week

Vaclav Hladky won't be restless about his Tractor Boys future whatsoever, the Czech goalkeeper nearing a new deal to further extend his stay in Suffolk beyond June according to reports.

Earning a handsome £6.3k-per-week, the Ipswich shot-stopper would have been proud of his efforts over the course of the dramatic campaign with 15 clean sheets tallied up including one on the final day versus Huddersfield Town in a monumental 2-0 win.

The 33-year-old might even be pushing for a wage increase, alongside a new bumper contract.

7 Marcus Harness

£6.3k per week

Earning the same salary as Hladky at £6.3k-per-week, Marcus Harness shone in flashes for McKenna's men on their way to achieving back-to-back promotion feats.

Scoring four times and assisting a further five strikes from 39 contests, the ex-Portsmouth winger certainly played his part in Ipswich's unbelievable success story.

Ipswich might well wonder, in the off-season, whether the £330k lost yearly to Harness' wages could be utilised elsewhere more effectively though, but the 28-year-old should still be in and around the first-team picture in the top-flight.

6 Conor Chaplin

£7.5k per week

Conor Chaplin will continue being one of the first names on the teamsheet for Ipswich in the higher division, with the £7.5k-per-week star excelling as a creative and goalscoring machine in the Championship.

He more than warrants his hefty pay packet, which makes him the sixth-highest earner at the club, with a sublime 13 goals and nine assists notched up from 47 games in all competitions.

It remains to be seen whether or not Chaplin can handle the step-up in quality away from the comforts of the second tier, but with his contract in place for two more years, he will get a chance to strut his stuff in the Premier League for sure.

5 George Edmundson

£8.8k per week

There will be question marks regarding George Edmundson's place in the Ipswich camp this summer, however, with the 26-year-old absent for large chunks of this campaign all whilst earning a bumper £8.8k-per-week wage.

His future at the now Premier League outfit could be on shaky foundations, therefore, with just ten appearances accumulated this campaign and Ipswich managing to be solid in defence without him largely around.

He has shone at points this season, even winning January Player of the Month for the Tractor Boys when given a consistent batch of games, but his £8.8k-per-week - which bleeds Ipswich of £460k yearly - could mean he's offloaded before a ball is kicked in the Premier League.

4 Leif Davis

£9.4k-per-week

Unlike his defensive teammate, Leif Davis very much justifies his handsome pay packet coming in at £9.4k-per-week.

Staggeringly, even whilst operating as a left-back, Davis notched up a ridiculous 22 assists across the full campaign and was Ipswich's main creative spark at points bombing down the channels.

The ex-Leeds United man will be clamouring for a pay increase, therefore, and Ipswich won't hesitate in giving him one if it comes down to that to keep him on side in case higher-up suitors try and secure his services.

3 Samy Morsy

£12.3k per week

Entering into the top three highest earners at Portman Road, reliable Ipswich captain Samy Morsy rakes in £12.3k-per-week.

The Suffolk outfit will want to extend Morsy's deal past this June, despite the Egypt international being 32 years of age, knowing that the ex-Wigan Athletic man could be an ideal calming presence centrally in the top-flight.

Picking up two goals and seven assists from 44 games on the way to promotion being clinched, Morsy would be a dependable body to have around the group still even with his wage sitting at a high amount.

2 George Hirst

£17.1k per week

Troubled with injuries in 2023/24, George Hirst's deadliness in front of goal when fit warrants his silver medal position in the top earners list.

Helping himself to seven strikes when selected from 26 contests, the 25-year-old's creative side with seven assists also makes him a tough striker for opposition defences to fully control.

McKenna will want Hirst to become even more of a prolific finisher making the leap up to the Premier League, with even more money coming his way weekly if he can be a hero in the top flight.

1 Axel Tuanzebe

£20k per week

Surprisingly, Axel Tuanzebe - who was purchased by McKenna using his Man United ties in 2023 - is the highest current earner at Portman Road at £20k-per-week.

The ex-Red Devil only registered 18 appearances in total for Ipswich this campaign, but did find himself front and centre of his manager's first-team plans towards the conclusion of the campaign, with four straight starts to close out the season.

Tuanzebe will have the bit between his teeth to excel in the top-flight with Ipswich to justify his excessive salary, but also to show Man United what they are missing out on after releasing him just last year.