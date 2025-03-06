When Ipswich Town last suffered relegation from the Premier League, it's unlikely they were expecting such a long exile from England's top flight.

Indeed, the last time the Tractor Boys slipped back down to the English Football League, it took them nearly two decades to return to the big-time, having found themselves marooned in the second tier and League One season after season after dropping out of the top division back in 2002.

Despite sinking back down and struggling to get back up, Ipswich did uncover a gem around this time in Darren Bent, who would later leave the building in 2005 for Charlton Athletic to forge a very successful Premier League career.

Darren Bent's heroics at Ipswich

Before going on to play for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, on top of an England call-up or two, Bent's humble beginnings originated in Suffolk.

In total, the now retired centre-forward picked up 56 of his 218 career strikes at Portman Road, with the-then wide-eyed Bent very much garnering a reputation for being a deadly finisher with his boyhood club.