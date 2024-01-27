Looking to seal their place in the Premier League just one season after earning promotion to the Championship, Ipswich Town have enjoyed a busy transfer window so far. Kieran McKenna has welcomed two fresh faces in the form of Brighton & Hove Albion's Jeremy Sarmiento and Blackburn Rovers' Lewis Travis. Now, however, the Tractor Boys have turned their attention towards the summer transfer window and a future star.

Ipswich transfer news

As things stand, Ipswich sit just one point clear in the automatic promotion place after enduring a run of just one win in their last seven Championship games, which came against Sunderland. More at risk of conceding their promotion spot than ever, McKenna will hope that his reinforcements will be enough to fend off the challenge of Southampton and Leeds United.

Speaking about the arrival of Sarmiento, who recently scored his first goal for the club to earn a late 1-1 draw against Leicester City, McKenna said via Suffolk News: “We’re really pleased to have him. He’s a player that we feel that we know pretty well. We’ve watched him for a long period of time, both for Brighton last year and for West Brom this year and we’ve spoken to him for a considerable period of time."

Since adding Travis alongside the Brighton man, the Tractor Boys have now shifted their focus towards the summer. According to The Daily Record, Ipswich have been scouting Lewis O'Donnell during his loan move from Dundee United to Kelty Hearts. Any move for the 18-year-old midfielder would be done in the summer window when he is out of contract in Scotland.

Ipswich aren't alone in their interest, however, with arch-rivals Norwich City also eyeing a move for the midfield gem alongside fellow Championship side Watford, in what could be a busy race for O'Donnell's signature.

O'Donnell is a "real talent"

At 18-years-old, the fact that O'Donnell is attracting the interest of Championship sides shows just how talented he is. Operating mainly as a central midfielder, O'Donnell's versatility stands out as something to watch. The young Scotsman can play in the heart of midfield, on the left or right, as well as in attacking midfield, potentially handing McKenna the ultimate option for years to come if Ipswich make their move. O'Donnell certainly has fans at Dundee United too...

From O'Donnell's perspective, a club like Ipswich could be an ideal next destination. McKenna's side are on the up, whether that be this season or in the near future, and playing a part in such a side would only accelerate the teenager's development. First, Ipswich must beat Norwich and Watford in the race, however, as they look to land a future star to work under the guidance of McKenna.