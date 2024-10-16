Ipswich Town are still interested in signing a £200,000-a-week player in January and he now wants to leave his current club.

Ipswich Town still searching for first Premier League win

The Tractor Boys and Kieran McKenna are still searching for their first Premier League win of the 2024/25 season, although they have drawn more games than they have lost after winning back-to-back promotions in recent years.

Points have been picked up against Aston Villa, Southampton, Brighton and Fulham whereas Ipswich have fallen to defeat against Liverpool, Manchester City and West Ham. McKenna’s side find themselves a point above the drop zone after seven games, with a number of summer signings still settling into life at Portman Road.

Ipswich Town's new signings summer 2024 Player Fee (as per Transfermarkt) Omari Hutchinson €23.5m Jacob Greaves €21.5m Liam Delap €17.85m Jack Clarke €17.7m Dara O'Shea €14.2m Sammie Szmodics €10.6m Arijanet Muric €9.55m Chiedoze Ogbene €9.5m Conor Townsend €590k Jens Cajuste Loan Kalvin Phillips Loan Ben Johnson Free

One player who has impressed in recent weeks is forward Liam Delap, who netted his first goal for the club against Fulham, a brace against Aston Villa and another in the loss to West Ham before the international break.

He has arguably been the signing of the summer for Ipswich from Manchester City, with McKenna praising Delap’s start to life at Portman Road. “Liam has had a very good start. He is a young striker who has had three loans in the Championship and he is still finding his way in the game.

“His body has developed a lot over the last 12 months, which I think is important for a forward player playing in the physicality of the Premier League and even in the Championship. He is developing well.

McKenna added: “For 21 years of age, the start he has had in the Premier League is really promising. But it is a handful of games and he knows there is still a long road ahead of him and lots of things to still improve on. He has made some really good first strides though.”

Now, it looks as if Ipswich Town are interested in a player who shares the same agency as Delap.

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell was loosely linked with a move to Portman Road in 2025 last month, and a new update has been shared by journalist Simon Phillips, with the Tractor Boys once again mentioned.

He has said that Chilwell now wants out of Chelsea with Ipswich Town one of the most interested sides in a January deal alongside a number of other Premier League clubs and teams in Spain and Italy.

“Ben Chilwell now wants out because he wants to play football and save his international career, and Chelsea also want him gone.

“Clubs are interested in Chilwell still, but at the moment there has been no serious approaches. However, SPTC sources have heard that Fulham, Crystal Palace, Ipswich, and Manchester United are the most interested clubs from the Premier League.

“Chilwell has also had interest and agent approaches from clubs in La Liga and Serie A. Chelsea are encouraging clubs to come forward for Chilwell by making them aware of his availability. They have spoken to a number of clubs for January already.”

The left-back, on £200,000-a-week at Stamford Bridge, shares the same agent as Delap, Kalvin Phillips, Conor Chaplin, Harry Clarke and Wes Burns, so a move could be one to watch over the coming months.